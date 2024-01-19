S.J. snow plans getting test as storm blankets area

A substantial snow storm's expected to hit South Jersey today, and local governments report they are ready.

They say salt and other supplies are available after last year's light snowfalls.

Today's storm could drop anywhere from two to four inches of snow, with the highest amounts - as much as five inches - south of the Atlantic City Expressway, according to a statement from Camden County.

It predicts the storm will leave the area Friday evening, but "frigid overnight temperatures will follow so any wet spots or slush that remains will freeze up."

Here's a regional overview:

Cumberland County

Cumberland County is standing by with 27 trucks, some with plows already fitted, and enough workers to send them all out. As importantly, money is set aside to cover added work.

“And after 16 hours, there is money budgeted to hire private contractors to work for the eight hours while our crews rest," Cumberland County Administrator Harold Johnson said. "And then, the crews would go out again for another 16 hours after eight hours of rest until the snow emergency was cleared up as best as it could be cleared up.”

Vineland has 65 employees who would handle storm responses with 15 dump trucks and nine pickup trucks. Three crews would work, assigned to separate shifts, and $45,000 is earmarked for overtime pay if needed.

Burlington County

Burlington County, the largest in New Jersey, has about 500 miles of county roads to cover.

JSH to caption

County spokesman David Levinsky tallied five trucks that can plow and salt — alongside a pair of 1,200-gallon tank trucks for brine usage — and 72 employees on call. If needed, Burlington County has a contractor at the ready with five dump trucks with plowing and salting capabilities.

Only using 100 tons of salt last season, Burlington County did not have to buy any for this season. The county currently has 4,600 tons of salt, 10,000 gallons of brine solution, and 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.

Camden County

With 13 crews at the ready, Camden County is gearing up for any sort of inclement weather moving forward. Camden County has also approved any needed overtime for their crews.

“Our public works department is working hard to make sure Camden County’s roads stay open and safe, no matter what the winter season throws our way,” said Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the Department of Public Works.

Snow falls as Gary Lambert of Collingswood walks along Haddon Ave. in Collingswood on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Camden County has more than 15,000 tons of salt left over from last year. It's also equipped with 80 trucks that are all operational.

Gloucester County

Gloucester Count has about 7,000 tons of salt on hand.

It has roughly 45 trucks with plows — about 38 assigned to regular snow routes and several smaller trucks that plow parking lots, ambulance stations and the maintenance yards.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Support local journalism with a subscription.

Nick Butler is an Impact Reporter for the Courier Post. Follow on Twitter @NickbutlerNJ or email him at NButler@Gannett.com with tips.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Snow storm should find S.J. ready with trucks, salt, drivers