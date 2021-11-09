J.T. Burnette gets 3 years in federal prison, $1.25M fine in City Hall public corruption case

John “J.T.” Burnette, who scaled the heights of the business world while greasing the wheels of local government through bribery, was sentenced Tuesday to 3 years in federal prison and a $1.25 million fine.

Burnette's attorneys immediately said they would appeal.

Burnette, 44, a successful entrepreneur, developer and hotelier, was convicted in August after a trial on public corruption charges for his involvement in a long-running City Hall bribery ring.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle to sentence Burnette to between six and a half and eight years in prison. The government said the range was appropriate under federal sentencing guidelines because his offenses involved extortion or more than one bribe and an elected official, former Tallahassee Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

Other factors in prosecutors’ recommended sentence include the amount of the bribes involved — more than $95,000 but less than $150,000 — and the fact that Burnette was convicted of lying to the government. In court documents, the government asked Hinkle to impose “a substantial term of imprisonment.”

“Only such a sentence will properly punish the defendant and deter other rich and powerful individuals from using their money to corrupt public officials,” prosecutors wrote in recent court filings.

However, his defense attorneys asked for a lighter sentence, saying his “positive actions, charitable works and good character” should be taken into consideration.

Burnette was indicted in 2019 in connection with the FBI’s long-running investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee. He was accused of giving Maddox $100,000 in 2014 in exchange for his abstention on a vote involving a McKibbon Hotel Group project that would have competed with Burnette’s hotel interests.

At the time, Burnette was eyeing the purchase of the DoubleTree Hotel. He bought the hotel in 2014 for $21 million, later adding a rooftop bar called Eve on Adams. As Burnette defaulted on the loan, the hotel sold at auction last month for $23 million.

Burnette also was accused of arranging four $10,000 bribes to Maddox from Southern Pines Development — an FBI front company led by undercover agents who infiltrated the local political scene and got close to Burnette in particular.

After a month-long trial that started in July and saw delays after jurors came down with COVID-19, Burnette was convicted on five of nine counts against him, including extortion and mail fraud that involved two of the $10,000 checks.

Jurors acquitted him on a racketeering charge that involved the hotel allegations and mail fraud charges involving the other two $10,000 checks. He will remain free on pretrial release until he self-reports to prison.

Burnette’s co-defendants, Maddox and his girlfriend Paige Carter-Smith, were sentenced last month to five years and two years in prison, respectively, after testifying against him. All three defendants are expected to serve their time at minimum-security federal prison camps.

'Unstable and underprivileged' childhood

Burnette’s lawyers, Tim Jansen of Tallahassee and Greg Kehoe of Tampa, wrote in a sentencing memo filed last week that their client was a long-time local leader and philanthropist, not to mention a non-violent, first-time offender. They said his personal history and character “are exceptional and warrant a downward variance from the guidelines.”

He had an “unstable and underprivileged” childhood in Monticello, where he was raised by a mother and step-father who were heavy crack cocaine users, according to the court filing.

“Burnette was raised in a neglectful household where he witnessed his mother and step-father steal his brother’s belongings to purchase drugs and saw his step-father physically abuse his mother,” the memo says.

His brother, Caleb Burnette, wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency for his older brother. He recalled when he was 10 years old, after years of watching his step-father abuse his mother, he decided to shoot and kill him, fetching a pistol from his grandfather’s house. But J.T. Burnette stopped him.

“At 12 years old, J.T. had the insight and ability to talk to me out of killing my step-father,” he wrote. “That was not the first nor the last time that J.T. would change the trajectory of my life in a positive direction.”

At least a dozen other people wrote testimonials, including Leon County School Board member Darryl Jones, who wrote about Burnette’s donations of bicycles to his annual holiday toy drive for children living in public housing. Jones called him a “community treasure.”

“What remains clear to me is that J.T. Burnette loves this community,” Jones wrote. “He loves the people, and most specifically, Mr. Burnette loves the children of Leon County.

Former Florida Bar President Michael Higer wrote that when he traveled to Tallahassee as part of that job, Burnette was always the first person he called for a get-together.

“In short, I saw someone without ego who thinks and cares deeply about his family, his friends and his community,” Higer said. “I understand and respect the jury’s verdict. But that jury does not know the man I and many others know.”

J.T. Burnette weeps silently as wife Kim Rivers gives testimony requesting leniency in his sentencing on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

The letters stood in sharp contrast to comments Burnette made in secretly recorded conversations with undercover FBI agents, who began arriving in Tallahassee in 2015.

He bragged in blunt, off-color terms about the influence he and his spouse, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, wielded over local politicians. And he instructed the agents how to pay off Maddox, through his lobbying firm, saying the commissioner “wants his piece of the pie.”

