Have j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jonathan Miller, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$98.57. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At j2 Global

In fact, the recent sale by Jonathan Miller was the biggest sale of j2 Global shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$100. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Jonathan Miller's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 55519 shares worth US$5.0m. Insiders in j2 Global didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of j2 Global

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that j2 Global insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about US$275m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About j2 Global Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since j2 Global is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for j2 Global.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

