From Ja Morant to crime to tourism, here are 7 Memphis people and issues to watch in 2024

This will be a dynamic year for Memphis, for many stories, events and endeavors that started to unfold last year (or even the year before) will continue to evolve in 2024. Some may even dominate the news.

Among the newsmakers will be new Memphis Mayor Paul Young and undoubtedly Wanda Halbert, the Shelby County Clerk who has gotten more than her share of negative news in the past year.

Though crime continues to be a menace, Memphis is topping tourism lists, and we want that to continue. We also want a school superintendent to be selected and funding secured for both FedEx Forum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

So, what’s in store for Memphis in 2024? What will continue to make headlines this year? Here are a few people, issues and projects that we will continue to hear and read about in 2024.

No. 1: New Memphis mayor

On January 1, Paul Young was sworn in as the new mayor of Memphis. The former president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission has his hands full as he tackles the city’s out of control crime and works out new crime prevention and safety initiatives with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis will stay in her post.

Mayor Paul Young gives his inaugural address during the swearing in ceremony of Young and the Memphis City Council at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, January 1, 2024.

At his inauguration, Young said he wants to meet with community groups, the Police Department, district attorneys and business owners, among others, to help cement his priorities.

“We will not be defeated by our current circumstances,” he added. Young also has said, “We have lots of work to do, but we are up to the task.”

No. 2: Ja Morant

This year, many eyes and dreams will continue to focus on the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who in December dazzled fans with his winning moves. After leading the Grizzlies to three straight wins, he was even named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

All after sitting out the first 25 games of the season due to a second Instagram image of him flashing a gun. Like all Grizzlies fans, I’m happy he’s back, but I’m still on edge that his gun shenanigans might happen again.

Hopefully not, for such behavior affects his career, the city, the franchise, fans like me, and so much more. In addition, we continue to be anxious about Morant’s “other” court appearances as he pleads self-defense in Shelby County Circuit Court for allegedly punching a teen during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home.

We love you, Ja, but please don’t disappoint us again.

No. 3: Crime, crime and more crime.

I am embarrassed and disappointed that our beloved Memphis is considered the “most dangerous city” by violent crime rate in the U.S., according to Statista.com.

A man in handcuffs has his blood pressure taken by a Memphis Fire Department firefighter while speaking with Memphis Police Department officers after MPD responded to a “barricade situation” just south of Bartlett on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Something must be done; but like others, I don’t have the answers. Smash-and-grabs, car jackings, hit and runs, drive-by shootings, stolen cars, road rage, and senseless killings. The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a pattern-or-practice investigation into MPD. And in late November, the Justice Department announced a new initiative to “surge law enforcement tools and resources” to target violent groups that are affecting the safety and security of our communities.

This and other efforts must work. Crime is impacting our businesses and visitors – and taking away our freedom. We can’t be held prisoners in our homes due to crime. It would help tremendously if parents would get their gun-toting, car-stealing teenagers under control.

Help is needed for mentally challenged people. And our governor and state legislators should pass gun-control legislation to help lessen access to firearms.

No. 4: Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Many are growing increasingly frustrated with this newsmaker. For more than a year, we’ve heard nothing but negative news about long lines, unpaid bills and presumed mismanagement of the County Clerk’s Office.

More than seven months ago, a special prosecutor was named to investigate Halbert, but by late December there were no formal written complaints. Then, in the last days of the year, Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright sent a 20-page complaint to the special prosecutor; he says his material “reveals a clear pattern of intentional negligence” by Halbert.

Wright also included names of 25 potential witnesses. Undoubtedly, the saga will continue throughout the new year. We need our county clerk’s offices to run smoothly and not continue to be the subject of mismanagement and ridicule. I’m hopeful the issues will be resolved. And soon.

No. 5 Liberty Stadium and FedEx Forum.

Last year ended and 2024 begins with focus on securing funds to renovate FedEx Forum to keep the Grizzlies in Memphis beyond its 2029 contract expiration.

Memphis' Sutton Smith (5) runs in for a touchdown during the game between the University of Memphis and Iowa State University in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29, 2023.

In addition, major efforts also are being made to update Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as the University of Memphis Tigers seek invitation to a Power 5 League.

During the last 2023 City Council meeting, the city gifted Liberty Stadium to UM. The state has set aside $350 million for stadium revamps, and $120 million of that will go to Liberty Stadium. In November, UM announced that the Fred Smith family had donated $50 million to help renovate Liberty Stadium, with the understanding that UM would raise another $50 million.

That would leave $230 million in state money for FedEx Forum renovations; it is estimated that a total of $550 million is needed. So, 2024 will be a year of big-money fundraising to bring the city’s top two sports venues up to par.

No. 6: New Memphis-Shelby County School superintendent

Recently, finalists were interviewed for the post of superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. The position has been vacant since August 2022 when Dr. Joris M. Ray resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct with staff. During this time, Memphis schools have continued to suffer challenges, such as only 23.6% of third graders earning proficient results on the state English language arts test.

Dr. Althea Greene, MSCS School Board Chair, can be seen giving the welcome during the Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Literacy Mid-South Partnership Ceremony on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the MSCS COE Auditorium in Memphis, Tenn.

We need this key leadership position filled. The finalists were asked questions regarding student achievement, maintenance of facilities, and handling of finances. The school board was wise to take time to find the right superintendent candidate for Memphis. Still, a decision must be made.

Our schools can’t afford to continue without permanent leadership. By the time a new superintendent is chosen and actually gets to work, the position will have been vacant for almost two years.

No. 7: Our city, our tourism gem

Among the good news is that tourism is on the rise in Memphis, and we want such headlines to continue. It is estimated that 12 million people visited the city in 2023, and Memphis is among the top five travel destinations in the world for 2024, according to online travel guide Travel Lemming’s annual list of “50 Best Places to Travel.”

Team Alfrugoni grills chicken on this huge rack in front of its booth on May 19, 2023, during the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis was noted as a destination for music lovers and for our Southern cuisine by the travel guide, which is read by more than 10 million people. Such a distinction is not new for our city.

Memphis was one of only two U.S. destinations named to the prestigious global list of “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler writers and editors. Our city also was among the publication’s “23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023.”

Memphis was among Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” in 2021, Frommer’s “Best Places to Go” in 2019, and Fodor’s “Go List” in 2018.

Lynn Norment

Let’s keep the good news coming as we deal with unfinished business throughout 2024. Memphis, let’s work hard to make this another good year!

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

