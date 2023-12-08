Ja Morant to testify in ongoing civil suit, will argue self defense in punching teen

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will testify during a hearing next week where attorneys will argue if he acted in self-defense when punching a teenage basketball player at his house during a pick-up basketball game last summer.

The appearance will be the first time Morant will comprehensively talk about the altercation publicly, and comes about a week before his return to the NBA. Morant is currently serving a 25-game suspension for conduct deemed detrimental to the league following multiple videos surfacing where he flashed a gun and incidents where law enforcement was involved.

It will also be the first time Morant will appear inside the courtroom since the case was filed by Joshua Holloway ― the teen Morant punched ― and his attorney in September 2022.

Morant's father, Tee Morant, and close friend, Davonte Pack, will also testify.

Morant was subpoenaed to testify in the weeks leading up to the hearing, but it was not clear at the time if he would take the stand. That was cleared up Friday, when his attorney Keenan Carter said he would be present, during a scheduling hearing for the case.

The self-defense immunity hearing is slated to take place over the course of three days next week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — and multiple people who were at Morant's house in Eads the day of the altercation have also been subpoenaed, including Pack, Morant's co-defendant in the case, his family, Mike Miller, Trey Draper and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Both Miller and Draper told Holloway's attorney, Rebecca Adelman, that they would not be able to attend the hearing. Adelman Wednesday filed a motion requesting depositions that were previously filed from both Miller and Draper be admitted as evidence to be used during the hearing.

In the months leading up to the hearing, Adelman raised questions over the applicability of Tennessee's self-defense immunity statute in a civil case. Adelman argued that it was created to apply to those charged criminally, not people being sued in civil court.

Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney, in a Nov. 16 ruling, disagreed and said that it applied to Morant's case.

Criminal charges in the case were filed against Pack, one of Morant's long-time friends, after Adelman filed a deposition in which Pack admitted to hitting Holloway after Morant did. Other depositions described Morant's punch as a glancing blow, but Holloway is said to have fallen down after Pack's punch.

Pack's criminal case was dismissed Nov. 21, and Morant was never criminally charged in relation to the incident.

Holloway and Morant had been playing multiple games of pick-up basketball at Morant's house when the altercation began during a check-ball situation. According to court filings and depositions, Holloway rolled the ball to Morant, and Morant threw it back to the teen for it to be properly checked.

This, an eyewitnesses said, was when Holloway threw the ball at Morant's head. Whether or not it was intentional has been disputed, but the NBA player and teen then approached each other on the court, with people saying Holloway's fists were balled and the two appeared ready to fight.

At that point, Morant punched the teen once and Pack then hit him, knocking Holloway down.

The two were separated, and Holloway was taken to his car. At some point after the scuffle, eyewitnesses reported hearing Holloway say he would "light the place up like fireworks," which was taken as a threat he would shoot at the house.

Holloway, who was 17 at the time of the scuffle, has since turned 18 and is a freshman in college.

The hearing will begin Monday at 9 a.m., and a fourth day, should it be needed, is slated for the week after.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

