Ja Morant threatened mall security director 4 days before teen-punch accusation, records show

The security director at the Wolfchase Galleria said he felt threatened by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his "associates" in an incident report filed last July.

According to the report, someone's mother was in a dispute with an employee inside The Finish Line shoe store. She was asked to leave the store and called her son, which was when Ja Morant and the group arrived at the mall. The incident report does not specify whose mother was involved in the initial dispute, but The Washington Post reported that it was Morant's mother.

The person who asked for the report to be filed, the director of security at the mall, said the group of between nine and 10 people were refusing to leave the parking lot.

Officers from the Memphis Police Department arrived and asked Morant and the group to leave, which was when the security director walked across the sidewalk and told the group to leave.

"The demands from the [security director] angered suspect #1, and they began to have a verbal confrontation," the report said. Ja Morant, although named in the report, was not named as a suspect.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

"Officer Edwards positioned his body in between the two individuals to prevent a physical altercation. At this time, suspect #1 reached over Officer Edwards' shoulder and conducted an unknown action, resulting in both individuals taking an aggressive fighting stance."

The officer did not see what had happed since his back was to "suspect #1," who is never named, but the report says the person pushed the security director in the head.

The rest of the group, including Morant, "talked the suspect into leaving the parking lot," the report said. There were no injuries during the incident.

However, the report alleges Morant said, "Let me find out what time he get off," which the security director cited as the cause of feeling threatened.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident at the mall happened about four days before Morant was accused of punching a teenager during a basketball game on June 26, 2022. That incident, which took place at Morant's home, was confirmed by both the Grizzlies guard and the teen — whose name was redacted.

Story continues

The teen told police at the time that Morant "struck" him with a closed fist, knocking the teen to the ground, where Morant "continued sticking him while on the ground."

According to the report, the teen had thrown a basketball at Morant, hitting him in the face.

"[The teen] threw the ball at [Morant], intentionally hitting him in the face, and began to approach [Morant] as if he wanted to fight," Morant's statement to police said. "Suspect Morant advised he struck [the teen] in self-defense... Morant advised the incident was immediately broken up by spectators on scene."

Morant told law enforcement the teen, as he was escorted away, threatened to "light his house up."

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it declined to press charges in the incident, citing a lack of evidence to prosecute.

"The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a written statement. "We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit."

Criminal charges do not appear in criminal court records relating to the case, and there are no current lawsuits publicly available in circuit court records.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

