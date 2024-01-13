Jacinda Ardern marries partner Clarke Gayford in private ceremony

New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has married her long-term partner Clarke Gayford in a small private ceremony in North Island.

The couple had intended to tie the knot in 2022 but cancelled during strict Covid restrictions that Ms Ardern's government imposed on the country.

Ms Ardern gave a five-minute wedding speech to dozens of guests.

The couple have been together for a decade and have a five-year-old daughter, Neve, together.

The wedding took place in Hawke's Bay at Craggy Range Winery on the east coast of North Island, about 310km (190 miles) north of the capital Wellington

Among the guests was Ms Ardern's successor as prime minister Chris Hipkins, who is the current opposition leader, local reports said.

Ms Ardern, 43, served as prime minister of New Zealand for more than five years and announced she was resigning from public office last January, saying she did not have "enough in the tank".

She earned international recognition for her style of leadership, particularly in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019.

In her final speech in parliament, Ardern told TV presenter Mr Gayford, 47: "Let's finally get married."

Since resigning the has taken up three fellowships at Harvard University. She is also a trustee for Prince William's Earthshot Prize and a special envoy for the Christchurch Call - a network seeking to "eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online" set up after the Christchurch shooting.