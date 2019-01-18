How Jack Bogle Created Everyday Millionaires

Jack Bogle will be remembered for two of the most important innovations in investing history: founding Vanguard Group and creating the index fund. With those two creations, he made it feasible for everyday people to have a realistic shot of saving, investing, and eventually becoming a millionaire.

With index funds, Bogle both lowered the cost of investing and made it possible for ordinary people to pocket better returns than they'd get by investing with the vast majority of professional fund managers. By creating Vanguard and populating it heavily with index funds, he also showed it was possible to run a mutual fund company successfully despite the substantially lower fees index funds collected. Bogle died Wednesday at age 89.

Wall Street with American Flags More

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Bogle's investing style is so powerful

What Bogle's approach made perfectly clear to generations of investors is that it's what you keep that determines your ultimate investing results. And Bogle set up his funds so that investors kept all that much more of their returns. By indexing, he took most of the buy and sell decisions out of the hands of professional fund managers. That left the funds' returns up to the market (and the fundamental strength of the underlying companies), but it also substantially lowered the costs of running the funds.

In addition to lowering the operating costs of the funds, index funds can operate with substantially lower churn costs as well. With fewer buys and sells, the fund itself pays less in commissions and loses less to bid/ask spreads. In addition, with fewer transactions, index fund investors are far less exposed to the risk of facing large surprise capital gains taxes while they remain holders of the funds.

Bogle and Vanguard passed on the savings from all of that efficiency to fund holders, leading to fund expense ratios that, in some cases, even dipped below 0.05%. Those low fees meant nearly all the returns went to investors, and the lower churn costs meant investors were better positioned to keep those returns as well.

How lower fees translate to more everyday millionaires

Four hands pulling apart a dollar bill More

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the long run, the S&P 500 has delivered returns at around a 9.5% compound annualized rate. In a Vanguard-like fund with no costs to buy and a 0.1% expense ratio, investors would have received around a 9.4% return rate.