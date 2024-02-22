Michigan's first Jack in the Box will be in Battle Creek.

The company announced five new locations planned for the state with franchisee Niraj Patel.

The other Michigan restaurants will be in southwest and southcentral sections of the state, including Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Kent, according to a press release.

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options.

The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day, according to the company.

Where in Battle Creek the restaurant will be located and when it will be open was not immediately available.

“We are excited to announce five Jack in the Box locations in our West Michigan area over the span of five years,” Patel said in a statement. “We will open the first Jack in the Box location in Battle Creek, Michigan. This is very exciting because we can give our community more food options and help provide 40 to 50 new jobs per location. We have been in our West Michigan community for decades, and we love to see the growth in our community. We own and operate a dozen hotels in the West Michigan area and want to expand our hospitality portfolio with the addition of a QSR concept.”

Each location will showcase the brand's innovative CRAVED design, featuring modern aesthetics and vibrant signage.

“The continued expansion into Florida and Michigan matches up with our strategic growth plan for new markets,” Tim Linderman, chief development officer, said in a statement. “With the recent success from our new market openings in Salt Lake City and Louisville, we’ve recognized how much pent-up demand Jack in the Box has across the country.”

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Jack in the Box is coming to Michigan