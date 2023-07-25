Jack-in-the-Box fight ends with man shot dead in drive-thru line, California cops say

A 40-year-old man died after being shot in an altercation with two masked men in a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru line, California police reported.

Officers did not say what started the dispute at 11:31 p.m. Sunday, July 23, outside the open fast-food restaurant, a Santa Rosa police news release said.

One of two men arguing with Jeffrey Farinha, of Rohnert Park, pulled out a gun and shot him repeatedly, police said. The two men, who were last seen wearing ski masks, ran away.

Callers reported the shooting to 911, police said. When officers arrived, they found Farinha in front of the drive-thru lane. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Farinha was not a Jack-in-the-Box employee, police told The Press Democrat. Jack-in-the-Box could not be reached for comment on the shooting.

The attackers were last seen running eastbound on the 200 block of Burt Street, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to use the tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Santa Rosa is about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

Car flips down stairs onto sidewalk before two flee, California video shows

Street racer leaves injured passenger to die on freeway after crash, California cops say

Man tells hotel guest she’s being too loud — then returns with gun, California cops say