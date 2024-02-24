Jack in the Box inks deal with 2nd Orlando franchisee. Here’s where 10 new restaurants may be headed

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Jack in the Box, a popular San Diego-based fast-food chain, has inked a deal with its second franchisee in metro Orlando.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) — which revealed plans in September 2022 to expand into the Orlando market — announced Feb. 21 it has entered into a 10-store development agreement with Ed Zausch, a Lake Mary businessman.

Read: DeSantis will review social media ban for minors after staff raises First Amendment concerns

It is the second franchisee agreement Jack in the Box has struck in metro Orlando, with the first being a March 2023 announcement of a deal with Jonathan Peralta. However, no locations have opened here yet.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



