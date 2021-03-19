Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A Jack in the Box manager was repeatedly stabbed after asking a customer to wear a mask, Texas police say.

The manager told the customer to wear a mask or use the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant in League City on Wednesday night, but the man started filming and threatened legal action, police say.

When the customer appeared to be leaving, the manager turned away. Then the customer tackled the manager and stabbed him with a knife, police say. Other employees intervened and the man fled the area, police say.

The manager was leaning over a counter with stab wounds when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

On Thursday, police continued searching for the suspect in the stabbing. He was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

“It’s a very polarizing situation where some folks don’t believe that there should be masks and others do,” League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said at a news conference. “I would ask that people respect the policies that have been put in place by these local businesses and any businesses around. A lot of these people...have had personal events with loved ones that have died and passed away as a result of COVID as have some of our officers.”

Though Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate, business owners can enforce rules requiring masks.

“If they refuse to leave, then they will be arrested for criminal trespass,” Ratliff said. “There’s no reason to let it get to that point. You can refuse to do business at those locations or whatever it is you choose to do, but there’s no reason to result to aggressive behavior like this.”

The stabbing was at least the third dispute over masks in Galveston County since Abbott ended the mandate.

An Oregon woman was handcuffed inside a Galveston bank after refusing to wear a mask and video of officers detaining her went viral, The Galveston County Daily News reported.

On Wednesday, she was arrested on warrants related to the incident after refusing to wear a mask inside an Office Depot in neighboring Texas City, McClatchy News reported.

Restaurant vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti after enforcing mask policy in Texas

Recommended Stories

  • Man stabbed Jack in the Box manager over mask, police say

    Police said 53-year-old James Henry Schultz refused to cooperate with store policy to wear a face mask.

  • Vincent Chin: The shocking real life cases of anti-Asian hate raised in the House hearing

    Panelists said the roots of the problem are much deeper than Covid-inspired xenophobia

  • Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 8: 2 Previously Seated Jurors Excused, 2 More Chosen

    Two new jurors were seated in the Derek Chauvin trial, the same day two others were removed, Esme Murphy reports (2:57). WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 17, 2021

  • SC attorney general joins lawsuit against Biden over Great Plains oil pipeline

    South Carolina is nowhere near the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline. But Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a lawsuit against President Biden, seeking to restart the project.

  • Bitcoin Bearish Reversal Still In Play

    Over the previous week, Bitcoin pushed 61K, followed by a sell signal within a high probability reversal zone (blue rectangle above 57K on chart). This price range was tested and rejected again.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • Deadly Atlanta shootings highlight violence against Asian American women: What allies can do to help

    A white gunman's deadly rampage in Georgia that left six women of Asian descent dead has put the spotlight on the harassment and violence Asian American women face, leading to calls for change. Over the past year, Asian American women reported 2.3 times as many hate incidents as Asian American men, according to a report released Tuesday by Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit organization formed during the pandemic to respond to the increase in attacks against people in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. "It is out of sadness and grief that so many Asian American people, especially Asian American women, are calling for change," said Dr. Melissa May Borja, an assistant professor of American culture at the University of Michigan, who specializes in Asian American history.

  • Miami Beach throws more cops at spring break after shooting, crowd confrontation

    Concerned about spring break crowds and recent crimes that have angered Miami Beach residents, Mayor Dan Gelber said Wednesday that city and police officials are taking steps to maintain order in South Beach ahead of what could be another hectic weekend.

  • Brees to Call Notre Dame Football as NBC Quashes Collinsworth Rumors

    NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood would like to make it very clear that the Sunday Night Football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation on its hands now that Drew Brees has signed on with the broadcast team. Speaking on a conference call this afternoon, Flood scrambled to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time […]

  • Map shows which states offer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone

    The U.S. is hurtling forward with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and some states, including Alaska and Mississippi, have tossed out eligibility requirements and will allow anyone 16 years old and older to get a shot. At least three states -- Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio -- have announced they'll open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and up in the coming weeks. Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C. allow anyone 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions to receive a vaccine.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsWoman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017Let informed people be jurors

  • Forget about the frenzy over COVID-19 variants, viral evolution is normal

    Vaccines work on more than one part of the immune system and are still likely to stop viral variants.

  • Widowed teacher scammed out of $228,000 for North Carolina solar farm, feds say

    According to prosecutors, she’s been reduced to “driv(ing) a vehicle that is over two decades old and frequently eat(ing) peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

  • Viral video shows handcuffed Spring Breaker fleeing cop car

    The 18-year-old who fled the cop car was charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

  • Have you experienced anti-Asian racism?

    Have you, as an Asian American, been threatened, intimidated or attacked? Share your stories via text or voice recording.

  • Asian Community Calls Out Cops’ ‘Sad Excuse’ for Atlanta Massacre

    Megan VarnerIn the wake of Tuesday’s brutal killing spree against Asian women, activists say the bloodshed should serve as a wake-up call to how Asian American women are routinely dehumanized—but police are too busy humanizing the accused gunman to recognize the hate crime they say he committed.“The first thing I thought about when the police said it’s not a racially motivated crime because he said so is that they don’t understand how racism works in this country,” said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.“We can’t just say we’re not talking about the racism piece of it. We can’t separate that from the gender aspect of what happened,” she told The Daily Beast.Of the eight victims killed in the string of attacks on Atlanta area massage parlors, six were Asian women, four of whom were of Korean descent.But neither police nor the Fulton County district attorney have designated the attacks as racist hate crimes in their ongoing investigations, nor have authorities said if they believe the shooter targeted Asian women on purpose. The suspect “claims the shootings were not racially motivated,” Cherokee County sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said Wednesday morning. Baker himself had promoted shirts on Facebook that called the coronavirus “imported from Chy-na.”Four of the victims, all shot at Young’s Asian Massage, have been identified: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Yaun had been on a date with her husband of less than a year. The other four victims remain unidentified.Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested the night of the shootings and confessed Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Police say that when officers apprehended him, he said he was en route to a pornography business in Florida where “very likely there would have been more victims.” Police said Long had visited the massage parlors before.Authorities have made a series of statements that were criticized for failing to meet the moment. Baker said the alleged shooter had “a really bad day” and repeated Long’s claims that struggles with sex addiction, not racist animus, drove him to “eliminate” so-called “temptation.”The failure of law enforcement to even nod to the toll of the massacre on the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has stung. The attacks come amid a tide of violence against Asian-Americans across the country that has risen sharply during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the confessed killer may have said race did not motivate him, members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community are calling BS on both the explanation and the police who appear so ready to go along with it.For them, it’s clear the shooting was neither racially or sexually motivated—it was both, a product of the sexualization of Asian women.Choimorrow, who was born in Korea, said the racialized sexual harassment she experienced when she moved to the U.S. “floored” her, as have accounts from Asian women in her organization. She called the sheriff’s statement “a sad excuse.”“Really? Six Asian women are dead, and all you can say is this guy was having a rough day? We see the complete dehumanization of these victims. He wanted to ‘eliminate the temptation’? That’s playing into the racist and sexist narrative even as you’re saying this was not racially motivated. No one but you is responsible for your sex addiction but you,” she said.Rather than palliating the fear in the community, the sheriff’s office made things worse, Choimorrow said.“I felt like they painted a narrative that was about the killer, and that makes me angry and sad. It made me feel all the ways our community has been dehumanized,” she said.Tanya Chen, a journalist with BuzzFeed News, wrote that regardless of the shooter’s motives, the majority of his victims were Asian women, a fact that terrorized Asian-Americans.She tweeted, “I’m sick of the reluctance to call these murders a hate crime, as if we need a physical manifesto stating his motives. He killed a disproportionate amount of Asian women, that’s what he did. He’s caused fear among Asian people to merely exist. Let’s focus on causation > intention.”Chen elaborated in an interview with The Daily Beast that prioritizing the shooter’s life and motives over the pain of Asian-Americans is not a helpful way of facilitating healing and understanding.“I think we become focused and obsessed with motives, and I’m not sure how helpful that is, especially to the millions of Asian people in America who are hurting and scared. Actually I am sure: It’s not very helpful at all,” she said.Both Chen and Choimorrow said they were appalled and disheartened by the crime, but not surprised. Anti-Asian violence is on the rise across the country, and Georgia is no exception. Georgia State Senator Dr. Michelle Au testified the day prior to the shootings on anti-Asian harassment and hate crimes, citing 32 that had been reported in Atlanta over the past year. The majority of the thousands of racist actions reported to the anti-racism organization Stop AAPI Hate were against women.Stop AAPI Hate echoed Chen in a series of tweets: “Law enforcement is leading with a narrative that yesterday’s violent incident was not racially motivated based on the shooter’s testimony. The fact remains that all but two of the victims in this tragic incident were Asian American women and that these were all Asian-owned businesses.”Au said in a statement that “while it is too early to ascribe the motivations behind these shootings… Our AAPI community has been living in fear this past year in the shadow of escalating racial discrimination and attacks. This latest series of murders only heightens that terror.”Law enforcement must balance concerns of both legality and public opinion in the tense aftermath of atrocities with such obvious evidence and implications. The FBI, which is tasked with investigating hate crimes, defines a hate crime as “motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias.”Law enforcement’s failure in this case, Chen said, was not even acknowledging the pain of the Asian-American community.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 8-Year-Old Boy Starts Bike Ride Fundraiser to Help Save Rescue Pups from the Dog Meat Trade

    Rhys Stevens has raised over $400 dollars to help canines saved from the dog meat trade

  • Amazon Sees a Chance to Bolster ‘Thursday Night Football’

    CBS, NBC and Fox have all had issues with “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon sees possibilities. The e-commerce and streaming giant believes a new deal with the NFL that gives it sole control over the league’s Thursday-night franchise lends it an opportunity to create new viewing experiences for streamers and chances to work more expansively with […]

  • Good, and bad, from opening round of the Honda Classic

    Shane Lowry, Hunter Mahan and Adam Scott all experienced ups and downs in the first round of The 2021 Honda Classic on Thursday.

  • As Sharon Osbourne drama plays out, Sheryl Underwood is chill: 'Forgiveness first'

    Sheryl Underwood slept well after "The Talk" cohost Sharon Osbourne spun out over racism talk: "This was already forgiven and over as soon as it was said."