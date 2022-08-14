Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.44

The board of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 9th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Jack in the Box's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 72.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Jack in the Box has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 4.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, Jack in the Box has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Jack in the Box has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Jack in the Box not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

