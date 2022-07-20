Jack in the Box staff fight ends with one facing homicide charge, Tennessee cops say

A staff dispute at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Tennessee spiraled out of control when more employees joined in and one was killed, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Restaurant employee Keanthony Thompson, 30, died of a gunshot wound after being rushed to a hospital, police said in a news release.

Co-worker Trey Scales, 28, has been charged with criminal homicide in his death, officials said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box on Largo Drive in southeast Nashville, police said.

“The investigation ... shows that (the two men) became involved in a physical altercation between their girlfriends, both of whom also work at the Jack in the Box,” police said. “During the dispute, Scales retrieved a pistol and shot Thompson. Scales said he did so in self-defense; however, that claim was not supported by video surveillance.”

Scales was arrested at the restaurant and “is jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond,”

According to an affidavit, “Thompson also had a weapon in his waistband during the altercation but never brandished or threatened to use it,” WKRN reported.

Investigators did not report what started the fight between the two women.

