Jack in the Box worker shoots customer who was attacking girlfriend, Colorado cops say

A man who assaulted his girlfriend inside a Jack in the Box restaurant was shot and critically injured by an employee, Colorado police say.

Pueblo police responded to the 3:15 p.m. Mountain time incident Friday, Feb. 11, at a Jack in the Box on U.S. Highway 50, the department said in a news release.

A man inside the restaurant began attacking his girlfriend, and several employees tried to intervene, police reported.

One worker shot the man “when the situation escalated,” police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition but expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 719-320-6037 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at 719-553-2502. Anonymous tips can be left at 719-542-7867.

