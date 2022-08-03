Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock soars 13% this past week

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 33% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Jack in the Box reported an EPS drop of 15% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 33% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.82.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Jack in the Box shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Jack in the Box (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

