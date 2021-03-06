Jack Dorsey: Bids reach $2.5m for Twitter co-founder's first post

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Image shows Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
The buyer will receive a certificate, signed by Mr Dorsey, as well as the metadata of the original tweet

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has listed his first ever tweet for sale, with bids reaching $2.5m (£1.8m).

"Just setting up my twttr," the post, sent from Mr Dorsey's account in March 2006, reads.

It will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) - a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video or other form of online media.

But the post will remain publicly available on Twitter even after it has been auctioned off.

The buyer will receive a certificate, digitally signed and verified by Mr Dorsey, as well as the metadata of the original tweet. The data will include information such as the time the tweet was posted and its text contents.

Most of this information, however, is already publicly available.

The tweet was listed for sale on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace that was launched three months ago.

In a post on the site, the platform's founders compare the buying of a tweet to that of a more traditional autograph or piece of memorabilia.

"Owning any digital content can be a financial investment," it says. "[It can] hold sentimental value. Like an autograph on a baseball card, the NFT itself is the creator's autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique, and valuable."

Analysis box by Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent
Analysis box by Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent

Tweets are the latest digital assets to be monetised through so-called non-fungible tokens.

NFTs use the blockchain, the same distributed database technology underlying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, to create unique certificates of ownership of any kind of digital goods.

While the idea that digital artists can earn an income by offering buyers some sense of ownership has its attractions, the "sale" of tweets will leave many scratching their heads.

Valuables, the platform marketing Mr Dorsey's tweet, seems to recognise that the concept will leave people bemused. In its FAQ it explains "owning any digital content can... hold sentimental value and create a relationship between collector and creator".

Most of us might think that this is a high price to pay for a relationship with the Twitter boss. But given the feverish and often irrational state of any kind of cryptocurrency related market, maybe the buyer is betting there'll be someone along soon to take the tweet off their hands at an even higher price.

Meanwhile, on the basis that if you can't beat them, join them, I put one of my tweets up for sale. It was about this story - and I've just accepted a bid of $1. That might sound modest but seeing as I've got 72,466 other tweets available it could be the start of something big….

Old offers for Mr Dorsey's tweet suggest that it was first put up for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after he tweeted a link to it on Friday. That tweet has since been shared thousands of times.

Within minutes of the tweet being posted, bids reached more than $88,000.

But they skyrocketed on Saturday, with a bid of $1.5m being usurped by a $2m offer at around 15:30 GMT.

According to Valuables by Cent's terms, 95% of a tweet's sale will go to the original creator with the remainder going to the website.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is T-Mobile (TMUS) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile (TMUS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • In photos: Pope Francis spreads message of peace on first trip to Iraq

    Pope Francis was on Sunday visiting areas of northern Iraq once held by Islamic State militants.Why it matters: This is the first-ever papal trip to Iraq. The purpose of Francis' four-day visit is largely intended to reassure the country's Christian minority, who were violently persecuted by ISIS, which controlled the region from 2014-2017.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: On the third day of his historic trip to Iraq, which is heavily featured in the Old Testament, the pope met at the the city of Erbil's airport Sunday with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, and Masrour Barzani, the region's prime minister.The pontiff then flew by helicopter to the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, where he led a prayer "amidst the ruins and along with the people of Iraq, for all the victims of war in the country and throughout the Middle East," per the Vatican News.On Saturday, he met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the head of the Shiite Islam religious establishment in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, where he denounced extremism in the country and pushed for peace.What they're saying: "We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion," the pope said Satuerday. "Dark clouds of terrorism, war and violence have gathered over this country. All its ethnic and religious communities have suffered.""From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," he continued. "Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion"Al-Sistani, in a statement issued by his office after the meeting, maintained that Christians should "live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights," noting the “role that the religious authority plays in protecting them, and others who have also suffered injustice and harm in the events of past years."The Vatican said Francis expressed thanks to al-Sistani for having "raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted" amid violence in Iraq’s recent history, adding the meeting "underlined the importance of collaboration" between religions.Of note: The Washington Post reported some challenges were "evident" during his visit Saturday: "At the interreligious event occurring in the founding land of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, no Jews were present onstage."In photos: Pope Francis rides in a golf cart at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception on March 7. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images Iraqis dressed in traditional outfits greet Pope Francis upon his arrival at Erbil airport, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on March 7. Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty Images Iraqis gather in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, ahead of the Pope's visit, on March 7. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images A giant billboard bears portraits of Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Baghdad on March 3. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis arrives at the Baghdad International Airport on March 5 on the first papal visit to Iraq. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport's VIP Lounge, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomes Pope Francis with an honor guard at Baghdad's Presidential Palace March 5. Photo: Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad on March 5. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images Muslim clerics listen as Pope Francis speaks at the presidential palace in Baghdad's Green Zone, on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis delivers a sermon at the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad at the start of the first ever papal visit to Iraq on March 5. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Ignatius Joseph III Yunan, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East of the Syriacs applauds as Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Baghdad Ephrem Yousif Abba Mansoor presents Pope Francis with an ornamental candlestick gift after his sermon March 5. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis is pictured before his speech at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur, on March 6. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Pope Francis' itineraryEditor's note: This article has been updated with additional details of the pope's trip and more photos. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘We should be ashamed’: How people are reacting to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah

    Everyone has something to say, and no one can agree

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • French billionaire politician killed in helicopter crash

    Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin says filibusters could be made more 'painful'

    Centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the U.S. Senate, on Sunday advocated making the procedural maneuver called the filibuster more "painful" to do, with Democrats concerned about Republicans obstructing President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Some Democrats have advocated eliminating the filibuster to prevent Republicans from blocking Biden's initiatives. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield made clear on Sunday that the president is not calling for ending the filibuster.

  • Prominent Georgia family sued their local grocery clerk after she made claims on Facebook about their role in the Capitol riots, report says

    Katheryn and Thelma Cagle have been credited with organizing busloads of Georgians that headed to the US Capitol on January 6, reported the Washington Post.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • DeChambeau outlasts Westwood with big drives, big putts

    Bryson DeChambeau received a text message Sunday morning from Tiger Woods to keep fighting, good advice for a final round that turned out to be the toughest at Bay Hill in 41 years. Inspiration from Arnold Palmer is everywhere, and DeChambeau was particularly drawn to the King's motto to play boldly. DeChambeau needed every bit of that Sunday to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, playing the final 17 holes without a bogey, entertaining thousands with another monstrous drive over the water and delivering one last par with a 5-foot putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood.

  • At Dubai airport, travelers' eyes become their passports

    Dubai’s airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, can already feel surreal, with its cavernous duty-free stores, artificial palm trees, gleaming terminals, water cascades and near-Arctic levels of air conditioning. It’s the latest artificial intelligence program the United Arab Emirates has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, contact-less technology the government promotes as helping to stem the spread of the virus. Dubai's airport started offering the program to all passengers last month.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • The Latest: Harry says he was 'trapped' before Meghan

    Prince Harry says he was “trapped” in the royal family before Meghan helped free him. Oprah Winfrey asked Harry in their interview airing Sunday night whether he would have stepped down from his royal duties if he had never met Meghan. Meghan said allegations that the couple’s departure was due to her scheming made no sense.

  • A GOP senator who opposed impeachment defends Cheney, Murkowski after Trump amps up attacks

    At his speech at CPAC last week, Trump said the GOP should "get rid" of Cheney and other Republicans who didn't support him during his impeachment.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • Myanmar coup: Party official dies in custody after security raids

    Activists say the worker for Aung San Suu Kyi's party was beaten after being arrested.

  • Myanmar protests, after death of Suu Kyi official

    An official from the party of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died sometime overnight, Saturday to Sunday (March 7) in police custody, according to his associates.The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.Police in the region declined to comment.It comes as security forces cracked down on demonstrators staging further widespread protests against last month's coup.Local media and video posted to Facebook said police fired stun grenades and tear gas to break up protesters in Yangon and a sit-in protest by tens of thousands of people in Mandalay, where at least 70 people were arrested.Footage filmed by the Myitkyina News Journal on February 28 showed a nun - which local media identified as Sister Ann Roza, begging police not to fire. She was later photographed on her knees, stopping the police from advancing.The United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people in trying to stamp out daily demonstrations and strikes in the Southeast Asian nation, since the military overthrew and detained Suu Kyi at the beginning of February.Figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group say well over 1,700 people have been detained under the military junta.An alliance of influential worker unions in Myanmar has now called for an extended nationwide strike starting Monday, with the intention of causing the "full, extended shutdown" of the country's economy in an attempt to end the military coup.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Lobbyist says Myanmar junta wants to improve relations with the West, spurn China

    An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta said on Saturday that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China. Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli military intelligence official who has previously represented Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and Sudan's military rulers, said Myanmar's generals also want to repatriate Rohingya Muslims who fled to neighboring Bangladesh. The United Nations says more than 50 demonstrators have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup when the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won polls in November by a landslide.