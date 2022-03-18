Jack Dorsey’s Block funds Japanese fintech company Kyash in $41M round

Tokyo-based mobile financial platform Kyash has raised US$41.2 million (about 4.9 billion yen) in its Series D funding joined by Jack Dorsey’s Block.

Kyash has accumulated a total funding of about US$107.7 million since its launch in 2015, which the payment startup will use to increase its workforce and develop its products and services.

Other investors in Kyash include Japan Post Investment Corporation, Greyhound Capital, JAFCO Group, SMBC Nikko Securities, Altos Ventures, Goodwater Capital, StepStone Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Capital.

Kyash is one of Japan’s few challenger banks that provide mobile banking and payment services.

Kyash is Block’s first investment in an Asia-based company, according to Nikkei.

Block is preparing to launch its own decentralized Bitcoin exchange platform through its new business venture TBD, which released its white paper last November.

Longtime crypto enthusiast Jack Dorsey rebranded his digital payments company Square into Block in December last year after resigning from Twitter as CEO.

