Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk agree on bitcoin's green credentials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bitcoin sign with wind turbines
Can bitcoin mining provide a boost to renewable energy usage?

Tesla chief Elon Musk has agreed with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, who has said that bitcoin "incentivises" renewable energy, despite experts warning otherwise.

The cyrptocurrency's carbon footprint is as large of some of the world's biggest cities, studies suggest.

But Mr Dorsey claims that could change if bitcoin miners worked hand-in-hand with renewable energy firms.

One expert said it was a "cynical attempt to greenwash" bitcoin.

China, where more than two-thirds of power is from coal, accounts for more than 75% of bitcoin mining around the world.

The mining process to generate new bitcoin involves solving complex mathematical equations, which requires large amounts of computing power.

New sets of transactions are added to bitcoin's blockchain (the ledger that records the cryptocurrency's transactions) every 10 minutes by miners from around the world.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Dorsey said that "bitcoin incentivises renewable energy", to which Mr Musk replied "True".

The tweet comes soon after the release of a White Paper from Mr Dorsey's digital payment services firm Square, and global asset management business ARK Invest.

Entitled "Bitcoin as key to an abundant, clean energy future", the paper argues that "bitcoin miners are unique energy buyers", because they offer flexibility, pay in a cryptocurrency, and can be based anywhere with an internet connection.

"By combining miners with renewables and storage projects, we believe it could improve the returns for project investors and developers, moving more solar and wind projects into profitable territory," it said.

Author and bitcoin critic David Gerard described the paper as a "cynical exercise in bitcoin greenwashing".

"The reality is: bitcoin runs on coal," he told the BBC.

He gave the example of how an accident at a coal mine in Xinjiang meant it had to temporarily close, causing power cuts across the area and crippling the ability to mine new bitcoins.

"This slowed the blockchain down considerably... and coincided with the recent bitcoin price drop," he said.

"Bitcoin mining is so ghastly and egregious that the number one job of bitcoin promoters is to make excuses for it - any excuse at all."

China v Iceland

One bitcoin is currently worth $53,000 (£38,000) and the price hike has led to a surge in demand for new coins.

A recent study suggested that the amount of bitcoin mining happening in China could threaten the country's emission reductions targets.

Meanwhile, analysis by the University of Cambridge suggests the bitcoin network uses more than 121 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, which would rank it in the top 30 electricity consumers worldwide if it was a country.

But there are some cryptocurrency miners based in countries such as Iceland and Norway, where most energy production is almost 100% renewable, via hydro-electricity and geothermal energy.

Writing in Medium, bitcoin expert Phil Geiger pointed out that "bitcoin mining rewards the most energy efficient miners with the most profit".

"Mining is about maximising the number of hashes (computations) per kW of electricity," he wrote.

"Currently, the most efficient way to generate the highest hashes/k is through the use of solar energy and hydro-electric, because those are the cheapest ways to produce electricity."

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making

    Tesla Inc has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth. The pile-on by media and scolding by regulators show how precarious China can be for big foreign brands, and how a company's handling of an incident can turn into a crisis if the country's tightly-controlled news outlets turn against it. Tesla's defiance of industry convention, embodied by founder Elon Musk and a corporate culture that rarely admits mistakes, has won fans in the United States, but has backfired in China.

  • What Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Are Missing About Bitcoin and Green Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- A trio of Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are promoting the idea that Bitcoin mining can be good for the planet actually. That’s not exactly true.The basis of the idea is that mining crypto currencies uses a lot of power and can be deployed at any time. That could help a developer make money minting coins at a time when there’s lots of wind or sunshine, but not much electricity demand. Making better use of wind and solar, where power generation can be intermittent, increases efficiency, lowers prices and helps encourage the green transition.The theory is based on trends that are already happening, regardless of crypto. The cost of renewable power is plummeting and an increasing share of energy is being supplied by electricity. There are so many existing incentives that the International Energy Agency expects wind and solar to account for around 12% of electricity demand by 2030, up from 5% in 2019.Wood says the new research ideas -- in a paper by her ARK Investment Management LLC and Dorsey’s Square Inc. -- “debunk the myth” that Bitcoin mining is damaging the environment. On Twitter, Dorsey said Bitcoin “incentivizes renewable energy.” Musk responded with one word: “True.”But there’s still the fact that the mining devours massive amounts of power. Bitcoin mining now uses 66 times more electricity than in 2015, Citigroup Inc. said in a recent report. The Centre for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge estimates it uses more electricity a year than the Netherlands.In order to incentivize renewables further, crypto miners could sign long-term agreements to buy green electricity. That’s what major companies like Amazon.com Inc. do to help cut their carbon footprints. It’s helped fuel a boom in renewable power assets in the U.S.In their research, ARK and Square proposed that a renewable power project could be built without a grid connection, just to power a Bitcoin operation. That would speed up development, but also make the project riskier in the eyes of a lender as the grid connection might never materialize, making a development completely dependent on mining.But part of the rapid decline in the price of renewables has also been thanks to cheap financing. A bank would probably want to charge a higher interest rate on a project that plans to sell power to a Bitcoin miner than it would if the customer were Google.“I don’t know how you’d assess the risk profile of a Bitcoin mining operation,” said Albert Cheung, head of analysis at BNEF. “You kind of want your offtaker to be around for 20 years, or at least 10.”For now, lots of Bitcoin is being produced by the most-polluting source of electricity. Research from the Centre for Alternative Finance shows that Bitcoin mining is dominated by China, a country currently driving a boom in new coal plants. In the second quarter of 2020, the latest data available, the world’s biggest polluter mined as much as 65% of the coins.By comparison, Iceland and other Nordic nations, once seen as a green haven for Bitcoin, were producing less than 1% of the coins each. Their traditional surplus of geothermal, hydro and wind power is rapidly shrinking. Iceland’s biggest utility said that no one would build more power capacity just to feed Bitcoin mining.And by using coal to generate most of its power, harmful carbon emissions keep going up. Pollution from mining coins in China is expected to peak in 2024, releasing as much carbon dioxide as all of Italy, according to a study published in Nature Communications this month.Plus, there may also be better uses for renewable power than making Bitcoin, like decarbonizing existing energy demand that relies on burning fossil fuels. As Teslas and other electric vehicles replace gas-burning cars, they will need a lot more electricity. Other major polluting industries, like steel making, chemicals production and aviation could also potentially use the cheap green power to make hydrogen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Syria gets 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme: U.N. officials

    Syria's government has received its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, with almost 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot, U.N officials said on Thursday. A joint statement by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI vaccine alliance said the delivery was "critical and timely" and would help health workers "to continue delivering life-saving services in an already exhausted health system as a result of the decade-long war." Another 53,800 vaccines were delivered to the opposition-held north-west, which the statement said was an area that has seen large-scale displacement after a major hostilities last year.

  • Coinbase Teams Up With WeWork On Crypto Transactions

    Coinbase Global, together with BitPay, has partnered with WeWork to help the latter accept cryptocurrency for inbound and outbound transactions and will become the first WeWork member to pay for its WeWork membership in cryptocurrency. Coinbase (COIN), which is the largest US cryptocurrency trading platform, will facilitate the payment of landlords and third party partners in cryptocurrencies. The increased demand for flexible and easy-to-use payment solutions is reflected in Coinbase’s decision to pay WeWork in cryptocurrency. WeWork CEO, Sandeep Mathrani commented, “WeWork has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies, finding new ways to support our members. It only makes sense for us to expand on the optionality we provide by adding cryptocurrency as an accepted form of payment for our members.” (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) On April 20, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan initiated coverage on Coinbase with a Buy rating and a $450 price target (40.3% upside potential). Horgan is bullish on long-term prospects of the stock “as it benefits from growing adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrency.” At the same time, Horgan is more cautious on the stock in the short term as “the stock faces downside risk from a drawdown in the price of crypto.” Horgan added, “Crypto has reached an inflection point on its road to legitimacy, and we see this as a long-term disruptive trend that is only in its early innings… as this ecosystem evolves and becomes more valuable, COIN is a way to capture the upside.” Consensus among analysts is that Coinbase is a Strong Buy based on 5 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $518.80 implies upside potential of approximately 59%. Since its listing on April 14, Coinbase shares have corrected from $409.6 to around $326 at present. Related News: Nvidia’s $40B Proposed Takeover of Arm Faces Scrutiny By UK Govt Tesla Will Be Probed For Vehicle Crash Data By Texas Police – Report Coca-Cola’s 1Q Results Beat Estimates Amid Uneven Global Economic Recovery More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Quisitive Technology Posts 169% Revenue Growth For Full Year 2020 Canopy Growth Partners With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirit To Distribute CBD Beverages; Shares Jump 4.5% Rogers Communications Crushes Revenue And Profit Estimates In Q1 United Airlines Reports Worse-Than-Expected 1Q Results

  • CoinDesk Research: Does Bitcoin Have an Energy Problem?

    Bitcoin does consume a lot of energy, but it also incentivizes renewable energy through improving economics and distribution.

  • WHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHO

    Technical experts from the World Health Organization are due to start the next round of their review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 jointly with the European Medicines Agency on May 10, the WHO said on Thursday. Russia is seeking WHO emergency-use listing for the vaccine developed by Gamalaya Institute. "Inspections for good manufacturing practices will take place from 10 May to 1st week of June," the WHO told Reuters in reply to a query.

  • US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, the lowest point since the pandemic struck and an encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market. Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January. At the same time, they're still far above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.

  • As ExxonMobil asks for handouts, startups get to work on carbon capture and sequestration

    Earlier this week, ExxonMobil, a company among the largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions and a longtime leader in the corporate fight against climate change regulations, called for a massive $100 billion project (backed in part by the government) to sequester hundreds of millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide in geologic formations off the Gulf of Mexico. The gall of Exxon's flag-planting request is matched only by the grit from startup companies that are already working on carbon capture and storage or carbon utilization projects and announced significant milestones along their own path to commercialization even as Exxon was asking for handouts.

  • Bitcoin Has a Regulation Problem

    Bitcoin, which has run afoul of regulators around the world, is slowly being accepted by some government agencies.

  • How Ethereum Works: It Seems Like We’re Living in a Futuristic Alternate Universe

    The world is changing so fast that it's tough to understand where the crypto revolution is going, but Ethereum will be part of that story. The post How Ethereum Works: It Seems Like We’re Living in a Futuristic Alternate Universe appeared first on Worth.

  • Coinbase Is The First Major Cryptocurrency Company To Go Public

    Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, went public on April 14.

  • Low on beds, oxygen, India adds global high 314K virus cases

    India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • PPG Has Come Roaring Back to New Highs

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Wednesday, Jim Cramer checked in Michael McGarry, chairman and CEO of PPG Industries , the materials and coatings maker. PPG is in a lot of things you wouldn't think about, McGarry said. Finally, McGarry noted that electric vehicles are a huge opportunity for PPG.

  • Is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. Class A shares of the Alger Spectra Fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index during […]

  • Ethereum soars above $2,500 to new high

    Cryptocurrency's price soaring again after recently coming under selling pressure.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Eric Andre says he was racially profiled and drug searched at Atlanta airport

    ‘Clayton County PD violated my rights,’ comedian says

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis