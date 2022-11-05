Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey (left) and Elon Musk. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for the massive layoffs under Elon Musk.

On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter staff.

Former Twitter employees are slamming the company and Musk for his chaotic first week at the helm.

Former Twitter employees have been vocal about brutal layoffs under new owner Elon Musk, but the platform's co-founder Jack Dorsey said he's the one to blame.

In a Saturday tweet, Dorsey took responsibility for Musk cutting thousands of jobs during his first week of owning the social media site.

Dorsey went on to express his gratitude for Twitter employees in a follow-up tweet soon after.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand," he wrote.

Twitter employees have slammed the company online, alleging they'd been fired with little to no notice, with some telling Insider they lost access to their laptop before receiving notice they were terminated. In a tweet on Friday, Musk said he had "no choice" but to reduce Twitter's workforce as the company was losing $4 million a day.

Although Musk faced backlash for the surprise firings, he maintained that those affected were offered a severance package.

"Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk wrote.

Despite the chaotic changes to the staff throughout the week, former employees also voiced their love for working at Twitter prior to Musk's takeover.

Many shared photos and videos to depict happy memories at the company using the hashtags "#LoveWhereYouWorked," "#OneTeam," and "LoveTwitter."

"Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," now ex-employee Yash Argarwal tweeted Friday.

