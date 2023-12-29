Jack Grealish moved into mansion just days before £1m burglary, neighbours say

Jack Grealish helped secure a 3-1 win for Manchester City against Everton at Goodison Park before being informed of the raid - LEE SMITH/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish moved into his new mansion just days before burglars broke in and stole £1 million worth of jewellery, it is understood.

The raiders struck at the England midfielder’s Cheshire mansion as he was in action for the Premier League title holders at Everton on Wednesday night.

Footage from the game shows a visibly concerned Grealish rushing down the tunnel at Goodison Park after receiving a message from a member of team staff.

The Telegraph understands the 28-year-old moved into the 24-acre property a few days before Christmas Eve.

Members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the property when they heard a disturbance, The Sun newspaper reported.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property near Knutsford, but no suspects were detected.

The thieves are believed to have made off with £1 million worth of jewellery and watches.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday Dec 27 police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

Grealish had helped secure a 3-1 win for Manchester City against Everton at Goodison Park before being informed of the raid.

‘£500,000 security fence’

Neighbours described hearing an alarm going off for around 20 minutes before a police helicopter began circling above.

Thomas Simpson, 71, told Mail Online: “It’s a shock and he only moved in a few days ago.

“The last few months there has been a lot of work going on with more than 30 work vans parked down the lane, so we knew he was coming.”

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s a real shame as he’s only just moved in on Christmas Eve or the day before. He’d spent £500,000 on security fencing but that clearly hasn’t done the trick.”

The seven-bedroom mansion is set in 24 acres of land, and contains a helipad, tennis court, full-sized football and cricket pitches, and a lake.