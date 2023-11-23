Jack Harlow fans can donate essential items during upcoming 'No Place Like Home' tour

Louisville native Jack Harlow returned to the Derby city to the delight of hometown fans in a sold out concert at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 18, 2022.

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is giving fans attending his upcoming tour an opportunity to donate essential supplies to Kentuckians in need.

The Jack Harlow Foundation announced Monday it had partnered with Louisville-based Metro United Way and nonprofits in other Kentucky cities to set up collection barrels at each stop of the "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour."

What can I donate if I have concert tickets?

Each location of the "No Place Like Home" tour has a particular set of items requested:

Ownesboro Sportscenter in Owensboro (Nov. 24): Deodorant and body wash

Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville (Nov. 25): Non-perishable foods

Truist Arena in Covington (Nov. 26): Non-perishable foods, particularly green beans and corn

CFSB Center in Murray (Dec. 1): Non-perishable foods

E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green (Dec. 2): Four-packs of toilet paper and single paper towel rolls

Rupp Arena in Lexington (Dec. 3): Children's pajamas, sizes extra small to extra large

Where do I drop off my items?

Specific drop-off locations have not been revealed on social media as of Wednesday afternoon. Harlow's foundation said Monday that it will provide more information on drop-off locations at a later date.

