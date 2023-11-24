Jack Harlow, Knob Creek releasing limited Kentucky bourbon: Where to buy a bottle.

Fans of Louisville native rapper Jack Harlow can get a uniquely Kentucky souvenir of his latest tour: A special bottle of bourbon.

Knob Creek is releasing a limited edition bottle in celebration of Harlow’s homecoming tour, “No Place Like Home,” which plays Rupp Arena on Dec. 3.

According to WLKY.com, the special bottles will be released in each city of the six-stop tour on the day of each concert.

Bottles of the single-barrel 120 proof bourbon have a suggested retail price of $59.99. Must be 21 to purchase.

The singer performed halftime on Thanksgiving during the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers NFL game.

Louisville native Jack Harlow takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

When special Knob Creek Jack Harlow release goes on sale

The whiskey was hand-selected by Freddie and Fred Noe of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. of Clermont and by Maggie and Brian Harlow of The Jack Harlow Foundation, according to an Instagram post by the foundation. Proceeds from the sales of the bottles will go to the foundation, which supports non-profits in and around Louisville.

The Jack Harlow Foundation and Knob Creek are releasing a special single-barrel selection. Limited edition bottles will be available to buy in Kentucky cities on the day of his concert, beginning Nov. 24.

According to FOX 56 News, Knob Creek, which is owned by Beam Suntory, also will be donating to the Jack Harlow Foundation “to support their mission of uplifting diverse Kentucky communities.”

“The Jack Harlow Foundation is delighted to partner with Knob Creek and Jim Beam in this meaningful way. Their generous gift allows The Jack Harlow Foundation to expand its work to make Kentucky a better place to live,” Maggie Harlow of The Jack Harlow Foundation said in a statement. “This Noe Family and Harlow Family collaboration is emblematic of how all Kentucky families support and care for one another.”

The bottles will be available to buy in and around Kentucky cities on specific dates at select retailers:

Nov. 24 Owensboro

Nov. 25 Pikeville

Nov. 26 Covington

Dec. 1 Murray

Dec. 2 Bowling Green

Dec. 3 Lexington/Central Kentucky

Where to find the limited-edition bourbon

Here is the full list of retailers in each city, according to WHAS11.com:

