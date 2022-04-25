Jack Harlow named in another lawsuit over shooting at pre-Kentucky Derby party

A person who was injured in a high-profile shooting at a party before last year's Kentucky Derby has sued rapper Jack Harlow, a local security agency and the nightclub where the incident occurred, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

Plaintiff Abelson Barthelemy entered the lawsuit Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court, alleging Vibes Nightclub and owner Allen Evans III failed to implement proper security measures for the pre-race party, leading to a shooting that could have been prevented.

Louisville-based Sentryx Security is accused in the lawsuit of acting recklessly and breaking protocols by allowing Harlow and members of his team to bypass screening required for all other patrons.

And Harlow, a Louisville native and rising star in the music industry, is accused in the lawsuit of knowingly bypassing the security screening along with several people traveling with him, including a man later charged in the shooting, which left one woman dead. Generation Now, Harlow's Atlanta-based record label, is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

Claims included in a lawsuit represent only one side of a case. A representative for Harlow did not immediately respond to The Courier Journal's request for comment.

The shooting last year happened May 1, in the early-morning hours on the day of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Harlow's DJ, Ronnie O'Bannon, has been accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Kasmira Nash at the club on that date, though he is not named as a defendant in the new lawsuit. O'Bannon has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in that case.

Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, 1346 River Road, was the site of a deadly shooting May 1, 2021, that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Harlow was also sued by Nash's family in a civil lawsuit filed against Vibes Nightclub in December.

The new lawsuit said Barthelemy "was shot by an agent, apparent agent, servant, borrowed servant and/or employee of Jack Harlow and/or Generation Now."

Barthelemy was taken to Universty of Louisville Hospital with nonfatal injuries after the shooting, though his lawsuit said he suffered "severe and permanent injuries, both internally and externally," and continues to suffer nearly a year later.

Barthelemy's lawsuit calls for him to be paid compensatory and punitive damages and for his court costs to be paid by the defendants.

