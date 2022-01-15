Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Jack Henry & Associates' (NASDAQ:JKHY) stock increased significantly by 5.6% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Jack Henry & Associates' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jack Henry & Associates is:

23% = US$322m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Jack Henry & Associates' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Jack Henry & Associates has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for Jack Henry & Associates in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Jack Henry & Associates' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for JKHY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Jack Henry & Associates Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 43% (or a retention ratio of 57%), Jack Henry & Associates hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Jack Henry & Associates has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 38%. As a result, Jack Henry & Associates' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 27% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Jack Henry & Associates certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

