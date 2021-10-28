Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) insiders snagged a deal: Up US$73k on a US$1.4m investment

Insiders who purchased Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 3.7% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$1.4m is now worth US$1.5m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Jack Henry & Associates Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Thomas Wimsett for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$157 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$165. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Jack Henry & Associates share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.4m for 9.07k shares. On the other hand they divested 2.35k shares, for US$390k. Overall, Jack Henry & Associates insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Jack Henry & Associates Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Jack Henry & Associates over the last quarter. Independent Director Tom Wilson bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Jack Henry & Associates insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$102m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jack Henry & Associates Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Jack Henry & Associates insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Jack Henry & Associates, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

