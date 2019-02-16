Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Potentially Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Jack Henry & Associates’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Jack Henry & Associates

What’s the opportunity in Jack Henry & Associates?

The stock is currently trading at US$134 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 43.96% compared to my intrinsic value of $92.75. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Jack Henry & Associates’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Jack Henry & Associates?

NASDAQGS:JKHY Future Profit February 16th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Jack Henry & Associates’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JKHY’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe JKHY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JKHY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JKHY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Jack Henry & Associates. You can find everything you need to know about Jack Henry & Associates in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Jack Henry & Associates, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



