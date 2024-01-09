Jack & Jackie Harbaugh share excitement in Jim and Michigan’s national championship

Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, the parents of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, celebrated Michigan's national championship on the field in Houston on Monday night. Jackie said they sat in the seats they sit in for every single Michigan home game. "There was a time, at about the middle of the third quarter, where we looked at each other, not a word was spoken, but the wavelength was going, 'maybe this is the moment,' but we stayed in the same seats," Jack said.

