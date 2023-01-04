Jack Ma’s Ant Wins Approval for $1.5 Billion Capital Plan

Lulu Yilun Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators approved a plan by billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its consumer unit, signaling progress in the government-ordered overhaul of the financial technology firm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission division in Chongqing green-lit the company’s plan to lift its capital to 18.5 billion yuan, according to a notice on Dec. 30. Ant, which contributed 5.25 billion yuan as part of the plan, will control half of its shares after the deal, while a unit owned by the city of Hangzhou will hold 10%, becoming the second-biggest shareholder.

The deal resolves a key hurdle for Ant as it seeks to meet requirements from regulators following a crackdown on its business after its record initial public offering was torpedoed in 2020. Chinese regulators have reined in shadow banking over the past years to reduce economic risk and Ant is still waiting to obtain a financial holding license that will regulate it more like a bank.

The greenlight is another sign that Beijing is softening its stance on its giant internet sector, traditionally a big driver of growth, as the world’s No. 2 economy sputters. Last week, authorities approved the most significant batch of new blockbuster game releases in months, allowing Tencent Holdings Ltd. to refill a pipeline emptied by the crackdown.

Shares of Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose as much as 7.7% after the Ant news and the Hang Seng Tech Index extended its rally to 3.3%. Tencent jumped nearly 4% while Baidu Inc. surged 6%.

Read more: Hong Kong Stocks Loving Approval for Ant Fundraising

“We view it as a signal on Ant’s regulatory rectification wrap-up,” Leon Qi, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd., wrote in a report. The consumer unit will be able to handle 1.1 trillion yuan of loans once the fundraising is complete, he said.

Other new investors include Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. and Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. The consumer finance unit combines Ant’s most lucrative online lending operations, Huabei and Jiebei.

The current plan is a scaled-down version of an earlier effort to boost capital to 30 billion yuan. Cinda Asset Management, one of China’s bad-debt managers, last year withdrew a plan to invest 6 billion yuan for a 20% stake in the consumer finance giant, without disclosing a reason.

Ma has maintained a low profile since Ant’s IPO was halted. In a filing in July, Alibaba reiterated that Ma “intends to reduce and thereafter limit his direct and indirect economic interest in Ant Group over time” to a percentage that doesn’t exceed 8.8%.

(Updates with additional context)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes

    Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.91%, set for a third straight day of gains for the year. China's stocks opened flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened roughly 1% higher.

  • Argentina extends maturities of $16.8 billion debt to ease payment crunch

    Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The swap involved 1.1 trillion pesos of debt due in January, 1.2 trillion due in February and 2 trillion pesos due in March, with amortizations of 0.39 trillion pesos, 0.42 trillion and 0.6 trillion pesos, respectively. This is the third swap operation during the tenure of Economy Minister Sergio Massa amid a severe economic slump fueled by high inflation estimated to have hit around 100% in 2022.

  • Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI

    Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in December from November's final 49.0. Although slightly higher than the flash figure of 48.8, the reading was the weakest since October 2020 and marked the second month below the 50-line that separates contraction from expansion.

  • Australia Braces for Supply Chain Hit From China Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House Speaker“We do expect there to be big pressure on the Chinese workforce, big pressure on supply chains,” Chalmers told the Aus

  • Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing - The Information

    Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google, the report from the San Francisco-based technology news website said. Microsoft said in a blog post last year that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing. OpenAI declined to comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • German inflation surprise hits brakes on dollar's slide

    The euro nursed losses on Wednesday and has helped the dollar to make a strong start to 2023, after a surprise slowdown in German inflation rallied bunds and sent the common currency sliding. The U.S. dollar index rose 1% on Tuesday to 104.73.

  • Oil Steadies After Tumbling on Worsening Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a miserable start to the trading year as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, milder winter weather, and China’s struggles with Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWest Texas Intermediate held below $77 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in

  • China’s Most International Brokerage Follows Xi’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- China International Capital Corp. has scaled back travel perks for senior bankers to bring the nation’s most international brokerage in line with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe first global joint-venture investment bank in C

  • Tokyo Gas Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy US Shale Driller

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tokyo Gas Co. unit is in advanced talks to buy US natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy in a deal worth about $4.6 billion, including debt, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerHouston-based TG Natural Resources, which is majority-owned by Tokyo Gas, is discussing purchasing Rockcliff

  • Beyond Meat’s Steak Is Now Available at Select Costco Stores. The Stock Got a Lift.

    The move represents another step forward in terms of market penetration, a key factor for investors.

  • Costco stock dips as investors await December sales data

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in stock for Costco.

  • Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Post Best Start to a Year Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities overcame an early bout of volatility to advance on the first day of the new year as optimism grew that Covid infections may have peaked in some parts of the nation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, closed 1.9% higher in it

  • OPEC Output Edges Higher as Nigeria Cracks Down on Oil Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s crude output edged higher last month as Nigeria partially reversed a long-term slump by cracking down on oil theft.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 150,000 barrels a day, with the West African nation effectively providing the entire gain, according t

  • Chicago ends 2022 in violence as holiday shootings leave 7 dead including young boy, 21 others wounded

    A bloody holiday weekend in Chicago left seven people dead, including a young boy, and 21 people wounded.

  • Investing Novices Are Calling the Shots for $4 Trillion at US Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada selects directors to oversee its public pension funds for their financial expertise and pays some six-figure salaries. In the Netherlands, board members must obtain approval from the central bank.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerIn the US, a lineup of unpaid union-backed reps, retirees and political appointees are the

  • Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible

    Ronaldo will reportedly be paid $75 million as a player, with commercial deals taking his annual pay to nearly $200 million.

  • Starbucks: BofA raises its price target to $125 on China reopening

    With the return of foot traffic in China, Starbucks is positioned for a strong rebound, BofA says.

  • Bahamas regulator sticks to estimate of FTX assets

    Last month, the SCB said it had seized more than $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency from the unit, FTX Digital Markets, which it was holding for future repayment to customers and other creditors. FTX disputed SCB's calculations, saying its digital assets seized in November were worth just $296 million and not $3.5 billion.

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.