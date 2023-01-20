Jack Ma Lands in Hong Kong on Latest Stop of a Global Tour

3
Shawna Kwan, Peter Elstrom and Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma is in Hong Kong for a series of meetings with tech and finance executives, sustaining a recent flurry of activity that’s taken him round the world in the span of months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire, who’s kept a low profile since Beijing in 2020 singled out first Ant Group Co. and then Alibaba for regulatory overhauls, has been meeting prominent figures based in the city, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing anonymous sources. Ma arrived in past days but his exact agenda remains unclear, a person familiar with the situation said, asking to remain anonymous discussing private arrangements.

Ma has since late 2022 gradually resumed the globe-trotting that once defined China’s best-known entrepreneur. He spent time in Tokyo and the Japanese countryside before making his way to Thailand, where he toured foodie spots and reportedly took in a Muay Thai boxing match. Before that, he visited the US and Israel, the Financial Times reported in November.

The executive — among China’s most recognizable faces — has been on the move around the time signs emerged that Beijing was relenting in a campaign to curtail the influence and power of internet giants. This month, Ma ceded controlling rights to his Ant fintech empire, which many observers took as a signal that punishing crackdown was nearing an end.

Alibaba’s shares climbed as much as 3.4% in Hong Kong on Friday, outperforming the broader market.

Ma mostly disappeared from public view after giving a 2020 speech that criticized Chinese regulators — right before Beijing scuttled what would have been a record Ant IPO. It triggered a series or regulatory probes and actions that targeted tech giants from Alibaba to Didi Global Inc., wiped out growth at rivals such as Tencent Holdings Ltd., and forced private businesspeople to curtail their activities.

Many of Ma’s peers have since relinquished their formal corporate roles and increased donations to charity to align with President Xi Jinping’s vision of achieving “common prosperity.”

Read more: Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Living in Tokyo for Half a Year, FT Says

--With assistance from Dominic Lau.

(Updates with share action in the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Binance CEO Says Many Crypto Players ‘Get Distracted’ by Money

    The founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange said it’s important to focus on the product and users.

  • China Launches Smart-Contract Functionality on Digital Yuan Through E-Commerce App Meituan

    Through the smart contract, users can win part of a daily prize of $1,312 for using the digital yuan.

  • Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older

    Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.

  • South Korea to lift indoor mask mandate this month

    South Korea will drop a face mask mandate for most indoor public places later this month, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday, though coverings will still be required on transport and in medical facilities. "The daily number of new infections is continuing to decline and despite concerns over a spike in cases in China, the situation here is under control without major troubles," the prime minister said during a COVID response meeting. South Korea has ordered COVID tests for travellers arriving from China after Beijing abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns in an abrupt policy U-turn.

  • As South Korean government proposes flexible overtime rules, some fear workers may suffer

    The administration of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol wants to allow people to work up to 69 hours a week - up from the current 52 - and bank overtime hours in exchange for time off, a plan it hopes will promote family growth alongside productivity. The government says the plan, set to be announced next month, will provide more flexibility in the labour market. Officials say people would work less as a whole, encouraging them to have families and shore up a fertility rate that is projected to hit a global-low 0.7 in 2024.

  • China Creates ‘Strong Nation’ App as Data Regime Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to launch a government-backed app to integrate a variety of services including ride-hailing, a sign of more state involvement in a sector wracked by controversy.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Crypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to Fi

  • Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato-Induced Volatility

    Over 76% of all traders betting on the market’s growth were liquidated yesterday, only for prices to recover slightly on Thursday.

  • 'Joke' Indian tweet lands Pakistan cricketer in fake sexting media storm

    Indian media is awash with articles on how Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was allegedly "sexting" another player's girlfriend.The original tweet -- which has since been deleted -- by the "Dr. Nimo Yadav" account on January 15 said that Azam had been "sexting with gf (girlfriend) of another Pakistan cricketer". 

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • The world is giving up on Britain, warns CBI chief

    Global investors are shunning Britain because the Government has no coherent economic plan and is failing to keep up with volcanic policy changes in the US and Europe, the head of British industry has warned. “Money is leaving the UK. Investors are freezing up and the heart of the problem is that we don’t have a strategy,” said Tony Danker, director-general of Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

  • India foreign minister visits Sri Lanka with stronger ties, China in focus

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender IMF that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, with Colombo owing around $1 billion to its nearest neighbour. But Sri Lanka requires the backing of both China and India - its biggest bilateral lenders - to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the loan that is essential to help the country of nearly 22 million people emerge from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • Breaking down matchups and picking four winners in the NFL playoffs divisional round

    Predicting the four winners in the NFL playoff divisional round and who will be advancing to the conference championship games.

  • India Slams BBC Documentary on 2002 Riots in Modi’s Home State

    (Bloomberg) -- India dismissed as a “propaganda piece” a recently broadcast BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the violence in his home state.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Crypto Firm Genesis Is Preparin

  • NFL betting: In a playoff field of stacked favorites, are the underdog Cowboys worth a flier?

    There are no vulnerable favorites in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, which means we have to dig deeper on the numbers.

  • Massachusetts construction company faces criminal charges for using contaminated soil on 6-10 road project

    A Massachusetts construction is facing criminal charges in state court in Rhode Island for using contaminated soil in the 6-10 road project, and lying about it.

  • 14 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]

  • Will Robust Aftermarket Service Aid Boeing (BA) in Q4 Earnings?

    Boeing's (BA) Q4 results are likely to reflect solid delivery figures, both commercial and defense, along with robust aftermarket commercial jet services trend.

  • Turkey F-16 sale in congressional limbo amid Lockheed backlog

    Congress hasn't approved an F-16 sale to Turkey. Even if it does, Ankara will likely have to contend with a lengthy production queue for the in-demand jet.

  • Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms

    Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf. Chinese equities have rebounded more than 10% on economic recovery bets since Beijing dismantled zero-COVID curbs last month, opening a window of opportunity for share issues by the brokerages. Morgan Stanley expects another 13% jump from the current level by end-2023.