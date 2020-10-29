Jack Nicklaus backs Donald Trump to prevent a 'socialist America'

Jack - AP

Jack Nicklaus, the golfer, has urged Americans to vote for Donald Trump in a ringing public endorsement.

Nicklaus, 80, said he had already cast his vote for the president, and urged others to do the same to prevent a "socialist America".

He said Mr Trump had already delivered on his promises and had been "more diverse than any other president".

In a statement he said: "You might not like the way our president says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish.

"This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear."

Nicklaus, nicknamed the "Golden Bear," won 18 major championships, more than any other golfer.

Trump - Getty

He has played golf with the president and once said: "He plays a little bit like I do - he doesn't really ever finish many holes, but he can hit the ball and he goes out and plays and he just enjoys it."

Earlier this year, Nicklaus disclosed he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus, but were "very, very fortunate" and did not become seriously ill.

In his statement he described himself as "just a guy from Ohio and a Midwestern middle-class family" who "worked hard to pursue my own dreams".

He said: "If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years."

Soon after the endorsement, Mr Trump replied on Twitter: "Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!"