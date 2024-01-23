Jack’s restaurant chain to open Loxley location

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Jack’s Family Restaurant is coming to Baldwin County.

Jack’s, a “southern-based Quick Service Restaurant,” is expected to open mid-February on Hickory Street in Loxley, according to a news release from the company.

The chain also has locations in Citronelle, Atmore, Florala and Jackson, Alabama, among many others, according to its website.

“We are proud to extend our roots by opening more locations in Alabama, our home state,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess, whose quick-service restaurant has been operating in the state for 60 years.

“We’re committed to providing friendly service, quality Southern food and being good neighbors.”

Business owners will be hiring full-time and part-time employees.

Those interested can apply on the Jack’s website.

