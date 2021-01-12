Like Jack the Ripper, Trump can't be deterred. We must impeach him: Greg Craig

The argument for a strong bipartisan resolution of censure would be more attractive if Republicans in Congress were making it. Coming from President Trump’s Democratic critics, it can only be seen as a weak response to a powerful and unprecedented assault by the executive on the legislative branch of government. It is so weak, it could well encourage President Trump to continue his campaign of trashing and smashing the constitutional order.

To cite just one possibility, one can easily imagine President Trump including the Qanon and Proud Boy marauders — charged with federal crimes because of their invasion of the Capitol — on his list of presidential pardons.

Is there anything anyone can do to deter the president from further assaults on the Constitution?

Deterring Trump from further misconduct tomorrow is the single most powerful argument for impeaching him today. If the House were immediately to adopt articles of impeachment, the prospect of removal — if convicted by the Senate — will be pending before the Senate — at least until the president leaves office.

In fact, the purpose of the impeachment clause in Article 2 of the Constitution was not to punish a president for bad behavior. It was — according to the framers of the Constitution — to protect the nation from further danger emanating from an unruly or abusive occupant of the presidential office. The framers were clear on this point: Impeachment was intended to be a prophylactic, not a punishment.

President Donald Trump encourages protesters during a rally against the congressional confirmation of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6 in Washington.

To be sure, recent history suggests that Trump is not always open to reason and may not be persuaded to change course. Given his history of irrationality, the hope that impeachment might be a deterrent may be fanciful. But why not try? A resolution of impeachment passed in the House and pending in the Senate would surely gain his attention. He would know that, if he were to continue down the path of outrageous conduct, removing him from office would be just one Senate roll-call vote away.

Those of us who have had personal experience with the impeachment process know full well that it is impossible to remove a president from office without support from both political parties. Admittedly, no such support for Trump’s removal exists today. But there is no telling what President Trump might do between now and January 20 that could change minds. Depending upon what Trump does between now and then, many Republican Senators might well conclude that he should be removed from office. Being impeached in the House with a Senate trial hanging over his head might have the salutary effect of causing him to think twice before lighting the match again.

Sadly, the threat of criminal prosecution is unlikely to deter President Trump from additional outrages between now and January 20. The strongest plausible deterrent — to forestall further abuses of power in the final days of his presidency — is the threat that Donald J. Trump, if he continues to misbehave, would be the first president in U.S. history to be removed from office

There are other good reasons to support an immediate vote on a resolution of impeachment even knowing that it is unlikely to lead to conviction in the Senate:

The president launched a full-blown attack on the Congress of the United States. In the course of that attack, a Capitol policeman lost his life. A proportionate response is required from Congress. The Constitution provides Congress with only one weapon to protect the country from a dangerous president. That weapon is to be found in the impeachment clause of the Constitution. If it is not used in this circumstance, when could it ever be used again?

Republican members of the House and the Senate should be required to take a position on president Trump’s conduct. Astonishingly few Republicans have been critical of President Trump’s speech on Wednesday inciting the mob to riot. Requiring Republicans to vote Yea or Nay on an article of impeachment alleging that the president incited the mob to assault the Capitol would certainly help clarify where our elected representatives stood on the subject of presidential-sponsored insurrection.

If Republicans choose to respond to President Trump’s attacks by introducing and voting for a strong resolution of censure, Democrats should certainly support such a resolution. No one would ever argue against a strong bipartisan resolution of censure. But the Democrats should not go down the path of censure as opposed to impeachment without ironclad guarantees of Republican support in both Houses. That would be tantamount to writing a letter of concern to Jack the Ripper criticizing him for murdering innocent people.

If forced to vote on an article of impeachment, Republicans will be required to contemplate how they explain their vote to their children and their grandchildren, and to future historians.

What did they do to defend the Constitution, the Congress and the country from the most dangerous president in the history of the United States?

Gregory B. Craig led President Bill Clinton's legal defense against impeachment in the Monica Lewinsky matter and was White House counsel under President Obama.

