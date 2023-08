Associated Press

An American billionaire and major donor to a Jerusalem think tank backing the Israeli government's divisive judicial overhaul said on Friday that he would stop giving to the conservative group. The decision by Arthur Dantchik, a 65-year-old libertarian multibillionaire from New York, to cut funding to the Kohelet Policy Forum reflects the scope of the unrelenting protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to weaken the Supreme Court. “I believe what is most critical at this time is for Israel to focus on healing and national unity," Dantchik said in a statement shared with The Associated Press announcing his move to halt funding.