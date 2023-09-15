Jack Smith seeks gag order on Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith is asking a judge to issue a gag order against former President Donald Trump, prohibiting him from attacking prosecutors, the judge or potential witnesses who may testify in his federal criminal trial stemming from his effort to subvert the 2020 election.

“The defendant's past conduct, including conduct that has taken place after and as a direct result of the indictment in this case, amply demonstrates the need for this order," prosecutors wrote, adding that Trump’s past attacks had already resulted in harassment of potential witnesses.