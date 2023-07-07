Jack Sweeney, the ElonJet college student who got under Elon Musk's skin, has moved his private jet tracking operation to Meta's Threads

Jack Sweeney and Elon Musk Jack Sweeney/Getty Images

Jack Sweeney, who got suspended on Twitter for tracking Elon Musk's private jet, is now on Threads.

"@zuck will I be allowed to stay," Sweeney posted, in a reference to his past Twitter suspensions.

He plans to update the @ElonMusksJet Threads account manually until he can get an auto-post function going.

Jack Sweeney, the college student who had his Twitter accounts suspended for tracking Elon Musk's private jet, hasn't given up on his plane-tracking operation. Now he's moving it onto Mark Zuckerberg's new Twitter rival, Threads.

"ElonJet has arrived to Threads!" read Sweeney's first post on Thursday.

The new account, which uses the handle @ElonMusksJet, had more than 13,000 followers at press time.

"I would like to post on Threads just as I do on Instagram," Sweeney whose Instagram account currently has over 46,000 followers, told Insider.

Sweeney told Insider that he plans to make posts manually, and hopes Meta will allow auto-posting on Threads down the road.

"@zuck will I be allowed to stay," Sweeney said in a post on Wednesday, making a veiled reference to ElonJet and his other accounts' suspensions on Twitter. Sweeney previously ran a Twitter account that tracked Zuckerberg's private jet as well before it got suspended in December 2022.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Sweeney started tracking Musk's plane in 2020. His efforts drew widespread attention, with the suspended Twitter account @ElonJet garnering nearly 500,000 followers. Sweeney eventually expanded his tracking efforts to include other personalities like former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian.

All of Sweeney's accounts were suspended on December 14, 2022, after Twitter said that they had violated Twitter's rules. Musk also weighed in on the suspension on the same day.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," Musk said in a tweet.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family." Musk continued in a separate tweet.

Twitter later updated its private information policy to restrict users from sharing individuals' live locations. This led to Sweeney returning to the Musk-owned platform, where he now posts Musk's flight data with a 24-hour delay.

"I'm honestly hoping Twitter dies," Sweeney told Insider on Thursday. "As I am hindered on there, you search for my name, seems I'm search banned."

The college student still has one complaint about Threads, though.

"The only thing that I'm unhappy about with Instagram and Threads is that I can't get my hands on the @ElonJet handle even though no one has it," Sweeney said.

