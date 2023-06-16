Jack Teixeira Charged With Additional Violations of Espionage Act

Racist shitposter and classified documents leaker Jack Teixeira was charged on Thursday with six additional counts of illegal retention and transmission of national defense information.

Teixeira, a National Guard airman, was arrested in April and charged with violations of the espionage act, and unauthorized removal and retention of classified information. Teixeira is accused of having posted highly classified documents on a private Discord server, which were later reposted to other public forums.

According to a statement released Thursday from Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security.”

The Justice Department alleges that “beginning in or around January 2022, Teixeira willfully, improperly, and unlawfully retained and transmitted National Defense Information classified as ‘TOP SECRET’ or ‘SECRET’ and/or Sensitive Compartmented Information, which he had reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation, on a social media platform to persons not authorized to receive such information.”

Each charge leveled against Teixeira carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and an up to $250,000 fine.

The case against Teixeira is only the second biggest espionage case currently being pursued by the DOJ. On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned on 37 criminal counts related to the investigation into classified documents he retained following his departure from office. The indictment against Trump included 31 counts of “willful retention of national defense information,” a violation of the Espionage Act.

