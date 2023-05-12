Jack Teixeira, charged with leaking military documents, due in Worcester court Tuesday

In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, center, is seated as defense attorney Brendan Kelley stands and speaks, at right, and his father, Jack Michael Teixeira, is seated in the witness stand, during a detention hearing in federal court on April 27 in Worcester.

WORCESTER —The continuation of detention hearing for accused military leaker Jack Teixeira is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy will listen to arguments in Teixeira’s potential release pending trial.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman is accused of posting top-secret government data to friends on a Discord social media forum.

In arguments in Worcester April 27, federal prosecutors argued he should be kept in custody before trial, while his lawyers argued he ought to be released to the supervision of his father. Hennessy took the argument under advisement.

The case had been slated to be heard this past Thursday but was delayed until Tuesday. It is being heard in Worcester because the judge assigned to the case, Hennessy, is typically assigned to the federal courthouse in the city.

Prosecutors have painted Teixeira as a dangerous, self-centered and disloyal person with a fixation on mass murder. A court filing by prosecutors argued that Teixeira has a history of violent and racist statements, and that he could be vulnerable to foreign influence.

Teixeira's three court-appointed public defenders argued he had never taken steps to actually harm anyone and that the government does not have proof Teixeira intended to share the top-secret documents outside of his private Discord forum.

The defense argued for Teixeira to be released to the custody of his father, Jack Teixeira Sr., who testified April 27 that he would report any violations of probation by his son to the government.

The defense noted that the U.S. Probation Department recommended Teixeira be released to Teixeira Sr., who is a former Massachusetts corrections officer.

If convicted, Teixeira could face up to 25 years in prison on charges of violating the Espionage Act and an act prohibiting unauthorized removal of classified documents.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jack Teixeira due in federal court in Worcester Tuesday