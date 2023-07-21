Jack Teixeira’s defense team asks for his release again as he awaits trial

The defense team of accused classified document leaker Jack Teixeira is once again asking for his release as he awaits trial.

Last Monday, Texeira’s attorneys compared the 21-year-old’s situation to former president Donald Trump’s, arguing that prosecutors in that case did detain the former Commander in Chief’s own alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Teixeira was ordered to remain behind bars by a U.S. Magistrate Judge in May after pleading not guilty to six federal felony charges in Worcester Federal Court. Judge David Hennessy said Teixeira had breached his obligation to protect national security information belonging to the United States and that he posed a risk to leaving the country.

The judge also cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements, and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest.

Teixeira, who faces charges under the Espionage Act, is accused of sharing secret military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

He was twice admonished by superiors in September and October, and again observed in February viewing information “that was not related to his primary duty and was related to the intelligence field,” according to internal Air National Guard memos filed in court.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of a private chat group called Thug Shaker Central, where enthusiasts shared jokes, talked about their favorite types of guns and discussed wars, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors say that Teixeira was caught by superiors months before his April arrest taking notes on classified information or viewing intelligence not related to his job.

Each count Teixeira faces is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

