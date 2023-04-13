Who leaked the Pentagon documents? What we know about Jack Teixeira, the suspected DOD leaker

The person at the center of the massive leak of internal classified documents from the Pentagon that detailed the war in Ukraine and U.S. spying efforts in the world has been identified as Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsmaen.

The highly sensitive documents, of which there were more than a hundred, provide data on:

Military activities, including U.S. spy planes in the area

U.S. officials' perspectives on Ukrainian forces’ training and readiness

New estimates on Ukrainian and Russian troops killed and equipment destroyed

Teixeira was arrested without incident Thursday after federal investigators searched his mother's home.

"FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident," Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a news conference Thursday. "We will share more information at the appropriate time."

Here’s what we know about Teixeira and the leaks.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, right, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, listen.

Who is Jack Teixeira?

Teixeira is a 21-year-old resident of North Dighton, Massachusetts, public records show. Located in southeastern Massachusetts, the town is about a 30-minute drive from Providence, Rhode Island. His most recent address was also listed as the home of two adults in their 50s, most likely his parents.

Teixeira is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and leader of the Discord group where more than 100 classified documents were leaked during the last few months.

In that Discord group, a popular chat app among gamers, called Thug Shaker Central, one individual leaked several classified documents that provided U.S. insight into the war in Ukraine and other military activities.

Pentagon document leak: Here are the biggest takeaways after U.S. military secrets leaked

This aerial footage courtesy of WBZ via CBS shows the suspect national guardsman Jack Teixeira taking into custody by FBI agents in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts. - FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets -- including about the Ukraine war.

What Pentagon documents is Teixeira suspected of leaking?

Teixeira is suspected of leaking hundreds of classified military documents to the Discord group. Members of the group told the New York Times and the Washington Post that they referred to the leader as "O.G." but declined to identify him by name.

Story continues

The Justice Department announced Saturday that it would be opening an investigation into the leak of the classified documents which were labeled secret and not for distribution to foreign governments. The documents provided specific details behind U.S. forces in the region and Ukraine's use of ammunition in the war.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Teixeira was charged with alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information, Garland said.

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives to speak at a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Washington.

What was Jack Teixeira’s job in the military?

Teixeira worked for the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing, which is located at the Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod.

“Our mission is to provide worldwide precision intelligence and command and control along with trained and experienced Airmen for expeditionary combat support and homeland security,” the wing’s website says.

His rank is Airman 1st Class, according to his military service record, a low rank. His job title is Cyber Transport Systems Journeymen, a job that requires repairing communication systems, according to the Air Force website.

Could Jack Teixeira be tied to extremism?

By Thursday afternoon, experts were already suggesting Teixeira may have been influenced by right-wing extremism to take the actions he did.

Citing the Washington Post reporting that a person it identified as the leak suspect can be seen in a video yelling ”a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera,” Wendy Via and Heidi Beirich, co-founders of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, cautioned if investigators are correct and the leak came from inside the military “this should be a massive wake up call for the US government.”

“There are infinite reasons why it's dangerous to have far-right, racist, and anti-government characters infiltrating the U.S. military, and national security is one of the most important,” Via and Beirich wrote in a statement.

Daryl Johnson, a security consultant and former senior analyst for domestic terrorism at the Department of Homeland Security, agreed.

“We've got counterintelligence threats because these people have clearances, which they should not have,” Johnson said.

Johnson cautioned Thursday that it was still unclear whether Teixeira had politically extremist views, but pointed to the Post’s reporting about the racist statements as strong evidence of a motive in leaking the documents.

“It’s smoke at this point,” he said. “It’s not a fire.”

What is the Discord group?

The Discord group consisted of around 20-30 members, most of which were young men and teenagers according to multiple media reports. Teixeira was the leader of the group and went by the handle “jackthedripper,” the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The group bonded over Discord during the pandemic when they were stuck at home and isolated from the outside world, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post. In the group, members shared racist memes and interests in guns and video games.

An illustration picture taken on March 2, 2023 in Moscow shows a smart phone screen bearing the Discord social network application logo.

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who leaked the Pentagon documents? What we know about Jack Teixeira