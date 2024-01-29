Jack Volpato taking on fellow Republican Cathryn Brown for New Mexico House seat

Pharmacist and former Eddy County Commissioner Jack Volpato could pose the first challenge to New Mexico House District 55 in about a decade.

Volpato, a Carlsbad native, seeks to join the GOP’s battles against Democrats who control state government.

The seat, representing portions of Eddy and Lea counties, is held by Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55), of Carlsbad, who was elected 14 years ago and went mostly unchallenged in each election since.

Running as a Republican, Volpato will face off against Brown in the party’s primary election, hoping his local support in outweighs that of the long-time politician.

If successful in the June primary, Volpato could next face in the general election a Democratic opponent should a candidate emerge.

No Democrat announced a bid for the seat as of Friday for the seat in the deep-red southeast corner of New Mexico.

If he is elected, Volpato said he would work to defend southeast New Mexico’s industries like oil and gas, nuclear and potash mining.

“I look around and I see all our industries under attack here from people that don’t live here,” Volpato said. “We need to defend our livelihoods down here. I want to tackle that head on.”

Jack Volpato, candidate for District 55 of the New Mexico House of Representatives, is pictured outside his pharmacy, Jan. 26, 2024 in Carlsbad.

Defending southeast New Mexico industry from ‘overregulation’

Volpato, who was elected to the Eddy County Commission in 2006 and served until 2014 when he was term limited, grew up in Carlsbad and was co-owner of Southwest Pharmacy on Pierce Street until he sold it two years ago.

He also serves as co-chair of the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance (ELEA), a consortium of local governments in southeast New Mexico pushing an expansion of the nuclear industry in the region.

The Alliance was instrumental in recruiting Holtec International and providing the land for the New Jersey company’s controversial proposed nuclear waste storage site.

As a leader with ELEA, Volpato remained a staunch supporter of the Holtec site amid opposition from New Mexico lawmakers from around the state and a bill passed last year intended to block state permits the site would need to operate.

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce member Jack Volpato speaks with lawmakers at the annual WIPP Legislative Breakfast, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Hotel Santa Fe.

He supports the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, a federal nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad, and frequently represents the allegiance WIPP enjoys with Carlsbad’s local government and business community.

That came into play during the U.S. Department of Energy’s recent renewal of its 10-year permit with the state of New Mexico to operate WIPP, a proceeding Volpato said he had a strong role in, and which demonstrated his ability to negotiate with the opposition.

The process of renewing WIPP’s permit was at times contentious between DOE officials and local supporters debating with the state’s Democrat-led administration and advocacy groups on how the facility should be operated.

Legal mediation was used for both sides to reach a binding settlement agreement last year.

“We’ve got to reach across the aisle,” Volpato said. “That’s where I can do some good. I know what it takes to get what you want when people oppose your projects.”

Another key sector in southeast New Mexico’s economy oil and gas also faces stiff opposition from Democratic lawmakers around the state, looking to increase environmental regulations and curb pollution.

Oil and gas is heavily supported in the southeast corner of New Mexico, which sits on the western side of the Permian Basin – the U.S.’ most productive oilfield shared with West Texas.

That industry made up almost half of New Mexico’s state budget for the next fiscal year, according to state economists, and was largely credited with driving a $3.5 billion surge in “new money.”

Fossil fuels should be supported so the state can continue to afford spending initiatives Democrats continue to propose, Volpato said, or they risk forced cuts in the future when energy markets decline.

“People forget that if we overregulate in New Mexico, they (oil companies) can just move their rigs to Texas,” he said. “Then we get diminishing returns. We need to be cognizant of that.”

And more of that money made in the Permian Basin should be returned to Eddy and Lea counties where most of New Mexico’s oil and gas operations occur, Volpato said, to make the area safer and inviting for companies to do business.

He pointed to a recent study commissioned by Eddy County at the Arrowhead Center in New Mexico State University showing Lea and Eddy brought in the first- and second-most revenue, respectively, to state coffers in 2022.

“We generate so much income that goes to the state, and we don’t get much back,” Volpato said. “I would like to fix that. We need to get that money back down here and spend it responsibly. I think we’re not respected enough in what we bring to the table.”

Volpato looks to lead in New Mexico’s ‘red corner’

Volpato attempted a run for Congress in the 2018 election for New Mexico’s Second Congressional District but ended his campaign in March of that year amid a crowded Republican primary field.

The party’s ultimate nominee Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo lost the seat that year to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces.

Herrell won the post in 2020, and then lost it to former Las Cruces City Councilor U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) in 2022 amid GOP allegations that New Mexico Democrats had gerrymandered the district to ensure a victory.

In seeking the District 55 seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives, Volpato is unlikely to face any challenge from across the aisle, instead taking on Brown in the GOP primary to represent the Republican stronghold.

Brown, who announced her bid for reelection on Jan. 2, was first elected to the post in 2010, after defeating Democrat incumbent John Heaton, who today serves with Volpato on the ELEA board.

The former New Mexico GOP chairwoman ran largely unopposed every two years since, only being challenged by former chair of the Eddy County Democratic Party, Christy Thomas in 2014. It was an election where Brown won 76 percent of the vote.

If reelected, Brown said she would continue her work of support for southeast New Mexico’s industries like oil and gas and nuclear and touted her senior status in the House as an advantage to the people of the district.

She’s a voting member of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which typically originates the state’s annual funding bill, and is ranking member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee.

Between legislative sessions, Brown is a member of the Interim Legislative Ethics and Radioactive and Hazardous Materials committees, along with the Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee.

She serves in advisory roles on the interim Legislative Finance and Council committees.

Brown said she would also continue to push conservative values related to gun ownership and reproductive health if reelected to another term.

“If the voters grant me another term, we will be able to capitalize on my legislative experience and seniority in the House of Representatives,” Brown said. “I will continue to fight for the oil and gas industry, economic development, the sanctity of life, and our Second Amendment rights.”

(left to right) New Mexico Rep. Debra Sarinana (D-21), New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) and New Mexico Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-36) listen to a panel during a July 14, 2021 meeting at New Mexico State University Carlsbad.

Brown said voters can continue to trust her after more than a decade representing them in the Legislature.

“The voters of District 55 have me their very strong support in elections,” Brown said. “They know I serve with honesty, and integrity and diligently advocate for conservative policies that reflect the values and interests of our district.”

While he said he and Brown have a friendly relationship, and have collaborated on numerous projects over the years, Volpato said it’s time for the community to have a new voice in Santa Fe.

“I feel I have the energy and know-how to make an initial impact right away,” he said. “I think we need more vocal representation to achieve things that are good for this area.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: New Mexico House District 55 seeing 2 Republicans battle the for seat