Jackal vs jackal. Why we deserve better than Republicans howling for votes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy in an exchange during the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

Debate between howling jackals can't be the best we can do

As a former Toastmaster and debater, I was aghast at the lack of decorum, professionalism, and civility exhibited by the Republican candidates during their last presidential debate. They are supposed to be at the acme of their political profession not a bunch of howling jackals. If they are the best and brightest, heaven help us.

Michael Oser, Columbus

6 Cartoons about first Republican debate Did Vivek Ramaswamy come out of nowhere?

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: The howling jackals running for GOP presidential nod don't get civility