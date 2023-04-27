Jackass star Bam Margera surrenders to police to face assault charges

Bam Margera turned himself in to the police and surrendered to charges of assault and harassment following an altercation at his Pennsylvania residence.

The Jackass star, stunt performer, and professional skateboarder, whose full name is Brandon "Bam" Margera, attended a preliminary arraignment Thursday morning to face charges of simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and harassment after he allegedly attacked his brother, Jesse Margera, and threatened to kill his family.

His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured, and Margera is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 25 at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, Chester County authorities confirmed.

Margera's attorneys declined to comment to EW on the charges.

Police were dispatched to Margera's residence on April 23 for a physical altercation between the brothers. Jesse Margera alleged that he awoke at 8 a.m. to Bam Margera "banging and kicking his locked bedroom door," per the criminal complaint reviewed by EW. When he opened the door, Jesse said he found a handwritten note that read, "If you even f---ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f--- you up."

Jesse said that he later went to the kitchen and found Bam "urinating in the sink." Bam began "screaming at him" and became aggressive, according to the complaint. He then allegedly punched Jesse in his right eye, nose, and left ear.

When the quarrel ended, Bam allegedly stated that he would "kill" and "put a bullet in" Jesse's head. He also allegedly threatened to kill his family in the residence. Police issued a warrant for Bam's arrest after he allegedly fled to a wooded area nearby following the incident.

Margera, who has been vocal about his longtime struggles with addiction and substance abuse, was arrested in March on suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego, and again that same month for public intoxication in Burbank. He also made headlines when he sued his Jackass costars in 2021 for wrongful termination from Jackass Forever, but he dropped the lawsuit after reaching a settlement last year.

