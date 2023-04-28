Jackass star Bam Margera turns himself into police over alleged assault

Brandon "Bam" Margera is accused of assault and terroristic threats.

A creator and star of MTV's show Jackass has turned himself into Pennsylvania police over an alleged physical confrontation with his brother, officials said on Thursday.

A warrant was issued for Brandon "Bam" Margera's arrest on Monday, according to court documents.

The reality star was released on bond after bail was set at $50,000 (£40,000).

Mr Margera faces charges of assault, harassment and terroristic threats.

He has pleaded not guilty, his lawyer told US media outlets.

Police said Mr Margera had fled into the woods before they arrived at his family home in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

According to court documents, troopers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home. Mr Margera's brother, musician Jesse Margera, told police the reality star had banged and kicked on his bedroom door, and left a threatening note warning him not to call police.

Later, when the two brothers were both in the kitchen, Bam Margera began punching his brother and hitting him in the face, the documents alleged.

He threatened to kill his brother and others in the house, according to the documents.

A lawyer for Bam Margera told reporters outside the courthouse on Thursday that his client was presumed innocent.

"Families have disputes all the time. Every family has disputes. This isn't a dispute that should play out in the courts or the media," said attorney Michael van der Veen, according to NBC.

Mr Margera, a former pro-skateboarder, rose to prominence in the early 2000s as one of the stars of the MTV hit reality TV show Jackass, which featured pranks and sometimes dangerous stunts.

A preliminary hearing for Mr Margera has been set for 25 May in Pennsylvania court, police said.