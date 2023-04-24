‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera wanted by Pennsylvania police

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after fleeing into a wooded area following an alleged physical altercation.

The “reported disturbance” occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

“The investigation determined Brandon “Bam” Margera, 42, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries,” police said.

Margera is accused of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats, according to a court docket provided to the New York Daily News.

Margera was arrested twice in March. The first arrest was for corporal injury on a current or former spouse, People reported. Weeks later, he was taken into custody following a “verbal disturbance” where police said alcohol was a factor.

The skateboard-riding stuntman parlayed his success in the “Jackass” series into a spinoff called “Viva La Bam," which frequently filmed in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, according to PennLive.

He reportedly filed a civil suit against his “Jackass” colleagues in 2021 after he was fired from the production of 2022′s “Jackass Forever.” Entertainment Weekly reported a private agreement settled that dispute. Margera has spoken of his struggles with addiction, which led to a year of alcohol rehab instead of filming.

“I actually have never felt better,” he said during a 2022 interview with “Jackass” castmate Steve-O. “I didn’t realize I had such a problem that I did.”

Steve-O said when Margera drank alcohol, “the whole gorilla came out of the cage.”

Police in Avondale, Pennsylvania, are asking for the public to help with information regarding the stunt performer’s whereabouts. Margera is the father of a 5-year-old son.

