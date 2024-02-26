Jackboy, Kodak Black feud propelled Sanford drive-by killing, sheriff says

The long-running beef between South Florida rappers Jackboy and Kodak Black provoked a gang-fueled drive-by shooting that killed one woman and injured five others in Sanford last year, Seminole County’s top cop announced Monday.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said a 13-month investigation led to the arrests of thirteen people in the confrontation that followed a Jackboy concert at The Barn, a Sanford bar and concert venue. Princess Tolliver, a 31-year-old Tallahassee resident, was killed and five women traveling with her were wounded when shots were fired into their van on Jan. 16, 2023, near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.

Lemma blamed a case of mistaken identity. He said the shooters believed Jackboy, whose real name is Pierre Delince, was in the van.

Lemma said the suspects belonged to the On Top Forever gang, or OTF, which investigators said is affiliated with the Crips. Eleven men — Alvarez Cosby, Darling Siplin, Ryqaries Davis, Quardarius Holley, Thallas Inman, Jah’Michael Wright, John Williams, Robin Hickmon, Rovante Daniels, Rayvon Whittaker and Jaquan Watson — face murder and attempted murder charges along with individual counts of racketeering as members of a criminal organization, among other charges.

Two women, Daneka Hair and Valarie Smith, face charges of perjury and accessory after the fact, respectively. Lemma said deputies are still looking for Trevon Law, who will be charged with murder and attempted murder once he’s captured. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

“I think that when we look at this thing, any person who is a witness to this is going to have concerns,” said Lemma, who called the shooting “incredibly frightening.” “Gang activity has always been a problem throughout this country and you look at the amount of cases that were made simply on this OTF investigation. Now the good news is with all of these arrests and taking out the leaders of this organized criminal enterprise, it’s absolutely going to make Seminole County and Central Florida a much safer place.”

Details of the incident have not been released, but Lemma said a nearly 500-page affidavit laying out the investigators’ case will be publicly available “at a different date.”

But Lemma said the shooting, he added, was likely the result of Delince’s feud with Kodak Black, known legally as Bill Kapri.

The beef between Delince and Kapri has played out since at least 2021 on social media and in back-and-forth diss tracks like “Renegade Freestyle (Closure)” and “Super Gremlin.” The friends-turned-foes at one point appeared to be on the verge of reconciling, only for hostilities to resume.

The investigation into Tolliver’s death didn’t implicate Delince or Kapri personally, and instead happened as OTP looked for “street validation,” Lemma said.

“It was clear that they were watching this very public debate between Kodak Black and Jackboy — which was not only playing out on social media and in other forms of entertainment media but also in the court system — and probably took this as an opportunity to make a name for themselves,” Lemma said. “The investigation did not reveal that there was any financial compensation or that Kodak Black had arranged direct involvement with them to do this.”

Representatives for both rappers did not respond immediately to a message seeking comment. Tolliver’s father was present at Monday’s press conference but did not speak with reporters, while her mother is expected to release a statement through the Sheriff’s Office.

“While these arrests do not bring your daughter, I hope that you’re able to find some solace in knowing that the suspects’ fate are now in the hands of the justice system,” Lemma said. “Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and have been during this tragic incident and horrible, horrible loss.”