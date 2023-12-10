Will you need a jacket again this week? What to know as cooler temps head to South Florida

With back-to-back cold fronts to start December, South Florida has gotten a taste of winter weather — at least for the region. Are more cooler days ahead this week?

A cold front creeping down the southeastern U.S. is en route to Florida. The front was tied to severe storms that slammed parts of central Tennessee. But there’s good news: it’ll be weaker when it arrives to South Florida.

“That front will be taking its time but will be pushing across South Florida as we head into [Sunday] night,” said KC Sherman, meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami.

Aside from the small dip in temperatures, the front will increase risk of rip currents, marine hazards and high surf throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. On Thursday, forecaster anticipate a risk of coastal flooding, which is expected to be minor inundation of vulnerable locations.

Here’s a look at this week’s weather, as per the NWS.

▪ Monday should be mostly sunny with a breeze, a high near 76 and a low around 64.

▪ Tuesday, the breeze is expected to continue, though it will be cloudy with a high near 78. There’s a 40% of rainfall at night — and a low around 71.

▪ Wednesday is projected to be a wet day, with an 80% chance of rain as well as gusts of wind and a high near 78. At night, the rain chances should drop to 70% with a low around 70 degrees.

▪ Thursday will be windy with a high near 77 and a 70% chance of precipitation, the NWS predicts. There could be a low around 68 and a 60% chance of rain at nighttime.

▪ Friday, expect more gusts and rainfall with chances at 60%. The high is anticipated to near 76, though the temperature could drop as low as 69 at night.

▪ Saturday will likely mirror Friday, with a 50% chance of rain, a high near 79 and a low nearing 69.

▪ Sunday, the sunshine returns for the most part though showers are possible. The high is expected to near 79 as the breeze remains.