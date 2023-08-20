Jacki Corser: Healthy lunches propel students through school day

A student’s day is long, and the energy needed is necessary for daily success. We know that selecting healthy foods promotes positive results which creates higher achievements and self-satisfaction.

A student’s day is long, and energy is necessary for daily success. Following up on last week, we will continue to explore recipes that will keep us going in the classroom and workplace. We know that selecting healthy foods promotes positive results which creates higher achievements and self-satisfaction.

A study conducted by NoKidHungry.org said this: “Meal time also provides opportunities to help build relationships and trust among students and adults. The time spent eating together can also offer students teachable moments and life skills.”

Business News Daily said this: “Eating with your colleagues offers more benefits than you might think — not just for employees, but for employers as well. These advantages can include stronger employee relationships as well as increased engagement, inclusiveness, wellness and team morale.”

The following easy and quick recipes will give you the energy and thinking power needed whether at school or work.

Horace said this: “Healthy eating is a way of life, so it’s important to establish routines that are simple, realistically and ultimately livable.”

Eating healthy is brain power – enjoy learning!

And with this I could not agree more!

Chef Jacki Corser is a culinary specialist and longtime Monroe resident who now lives in Cumberland, Indiana. She is a college professor teaching culinary arts and safe food practices. Chef Jacki also works with impoverished communities, offering healthy eating seminars to individuals and families. Contact her at dunbar221@yahoo.com.

Tomato and Egg Wrap

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 tortilla wraps 10-inch (choice of flavors at your grocery store)

4 tbsp. reduced-fat soft cheese (Cheddar, Mozzarella, etc.)

1-2 tbsp. snipped fresh chives or parsley (optional)

2 large eggs, hard boiled, drained and cooled

10 oz. of mixed greens

2 tomatoes, sliced

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Spread one side of each tortilla wrap with soft cheese; sprinkle with snipped chives or parsley.

Remove and discard shells from eggs, then slice.

Arrange egg slices and mixed greens across middle of each wrap.

Top with tomato slices and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Wrap/fold to enclose filling.

Cut each into 3 or 4 portions.

Wrap and place in lunch box.

Note: This is a recipe you can play with – use low-fat cream cheese, tuna or chicken. Serve with veggie sticks and yogurt dip.

Lunchbox Pasta Salad

Serves 1 to 2

Ingredients:

1/3 cup fusilli pasta

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup frozen sweet corn

1/2 cup pineapple cubes

1 slice ham, salami or tuna

2 tsp. sun-dried tomato pesto

Directions:

Place the peas and sweet corn in a saucepan of boiling water. Heat until soft, then drain. Add cold water to stop the cooking process, then drain.

Cook pasta according to box directions until cooked, then add cold water to stop the cooking process, then drain. I like my noodles al dente.

Mix the pasta and vegetables together in a mixing bowl

Add the pineapple cubes, meat of choice, and sun-dried tomato pesto.

Fold ingredients together carefully.

Place pasta into plastic container or in bento box slot.

Note: You can change the frozen vegetables and also use fresh if available, I like zucchini and cauliflower. Also, the sauce can be changed to a low-calorie choice.

Quick and Easy Burger Bites with Dipping Sauce

12 Servings

Ingredients:

4 slices Texas toast baked according to package directions

12 medium-sized meatballs, frozen or homemade, cooked

12 cherry tomatoes

1 leaf Romaine lettuce, chopped into 12 pieces

3 thick, raw sweet onion rings, cut into 4 pieces each

Bamboo skewers

Dipping Sauce (makes one cup):

1/2 cup whole milk plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup cucumbers, Sliced

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 Tsp. salt

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on low and increase to medium according to how smooth or chunky you’d like the sauce. (I like it with some cucumber chunks, so I keep it fairly low.) Alternatively, you can do this in a food processor.

Refrigerate in an airtight container or use right away. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days

Directions:

Build skewers by placing Texas toast, meatball, tomato, onion, lettuce and another piece of Texas toast on skewers.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Note: You can add garlic or an additional herb for an additional flavor boost.

