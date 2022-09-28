'Jackie, are you here': During DC event, Biden calls on Indiana Rep. who died in car crash
During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Biden called on Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August.
During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Biden called on Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August.
Republican governors have sent thousands of people to the city this summer, maxing out its shelter system
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani shares the latest updates on Pfizer's COVID booster, which could soon be approved for children ages 5-11.
Luxe Living Realty Founder and Broker Dora Puig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook of the real estate market in Miami-Dade County, Florida, luxury real estate trends, and investments inn commercial real estate by asset management firms.
We feel exactly the same way.
No one's tried in more than 8 years, but as he scales back his racing calendar in 2023, Jimmie Johnson says he's eyeing trying to tackle The Double.
The athlete and reality TV star has been trying to sell the Oklahoma property since 2014
Rescuers searching for mountaineer Hilaree Nelson recovered her body in Nepal Wednesday, two days after she went missing while skiing the mountain Manaslu
May you find love at the resort like "BiP" contestants.
Jalen Hurts' work ethic as a rookie was stories in the halls of the NovaCare Complex, but nothing has changed in Year 3. By Reuben Frank
In August, Biden put out a statement, saying he and First Lady Jill Biden were "shocked and saddened," when Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana died.
At a recent event, President Joe Biden gave a shout-out to Indian Republican, Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in August 2022.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communications regulator on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple after applications operated by the Russian state-controlled tech firm VK were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, has been a thorn in the side of foreign tech firms, issuing fines over data storage violations and for failures to remove content Russia deems illegal - disputes that have escalated since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February. VK runs Vkontakte, which with over 75 million monthly users is Russia's largest social network, often compared to Facebook.
The Buffett indicator, which compares the total value of the stock market to the size of the economy, has retreated from over 210% but remains high.
Recent reports revealed that Taahviya Chapman, a 24-year-old woman from Ohio woman ran over the father of her child.
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident.
Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari, the first queer Muslim person to be elected in Georgia, has two partners, and the three of them plan to build a family.
'The Breakfast Club' host went viral for a clip saying the "Don't Like" rapper did not influence the world.
NASCAR officials handed out two sizable penalties Tuesday for rough driving, docking William Byron and Ty Gibbs for their roles in separate incidents in last weekend’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron was hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings for bumping Denny Hamlin out of position […]
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in a memo outlining the White House strategy.