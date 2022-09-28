'Jackie, are you here': During DC event, Biden calls on Indiana Rep. who died in car crash

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communications regulator on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple after applications operated by the Russian state-controlled tech firm VK were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, has been a thorn in the side of foreign tech firms, issuing fines over data storage violations and for failures to remove content Russia deems illegal - disputes that have escalated since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February. VK runs Vkontakte, which with over 75 million monthly users is Russia's largest social network, often compared to Facebook.