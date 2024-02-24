Jackie Erdman joins Habitat for Humanity Lakeside ahead of ‘Raise the Roof’ fundraiser: Weekly dose

Jackie Erdman

SHEBOYGAN — Jackie Erdman has joined Habitat for Humanity Lakeside ahead of the organization's “Raise the Roof” fundraiser.

Erdman was executive director of Above & Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan for three years before leaving the role in late January.

"We are thrilled to have Jackie join us as interim development director," Niki Zohrab, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Lakeside, said in a news release. "Her expertise and dedication to making a difference in our community will be invaluable as we work to make this year's 'Raise the Roof' event our most successful yet."

The “Raise the Roof” fundraiser will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. April 19 at The Village at 170 in Kohler. The signature event is designed to gather support from the community to further the organization’s mission of building homes, communities and hope. The hope is to raise $60,000 this year.

Included in the evening will be food, raffles, auctions, entertainment by Almost Certain, and a program highlighting recent accomplishments and future initiatives. Guests are encouraged to attend in their best plaid and jeans.

A view from a previous Habitat for Humanity Lakeside 'Raise the Roof' fundraiser.

“Raise the Roof” proceeds support Habitat for Humanity Lakeside’s various housing programs, including Home Buyer, Home Repair and Rock the Block. Tickets can be purchased through the Habitat for Humanity Lakeside website at habitatlakeside.com/raiseroof/. Contact Erdman at development@habitatlakeside.com for more details.

More than 170 families have benefited from Habitat’s housing initiatives since 1993 and thousands have found affordable goods at its ReStore at 1911 N. Eighth St. The store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Now, some more news from throughout the community ...

Sheboygan candidate forums set

With the Feb. 20 primary in the rear-view mirror, Sheboygan Branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring candidate forums ahead of the April 2 general election.

Forums for the following races will be at 6 p.m. (unless otherwise indicated below) in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 828 Center Ave.:

City council districts 4, 6 and 10: These candidates will be featured March 5. Debra Yochis and Robert LaFave will compete for the open seat in District 4. Joseph Vugrinovich is running against incumbent Dean Dekker for the District 6 seat. Marcia Reinthaler is seeking to unseat Joseph Heidemann in District 10.

City council districts 2 and 8: These candidates will meet March 6. Former Ald. John Belanger is running against Roberta Filicky-Peneski in District 2. Incumbent Zachary Rust will face Jesse Roethel for the District 8 seat.

County board: At 7:30 p.m. March 6, County Board candidates for the 2nd and 3rd districts in the City of Sheboygan will share their thoughts about county issues. Travis Gross is challenging incumbent Paul Gruber. Gruber has a conflict with the date of the forum and will not be able to participate. In District 3, Kathleen Donovan is running for another term and will compete with Isabel Rivera, who is also running for the Sheboygan Area School District Board.

Sheboygan Area School District board candidates: These candidates will participate in a forum March 7. Four are running for three seats. They include incumbent Santino Laster and newcomers Isabel Rivera, Peter Madden and Leah Hibl.

WSCS will tape the events and air them throughout their schedule until the April election. They will also be available “On Demand” on WSCS, Spectrum Channel 990 (wscssheboygan.com) (utube.com) (apps.apple.com) (channelstore.roku.com).

To vote April 2, people must be registered and present a photo ID. Registration can occur online at myvote.wi.gov or in person at voters’ municipal clerk’s office. In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 2.

Voters can also call their municipal clerk’s office to find out dates, hours and locations of early voting. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov, which must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day.

People must vote at the polling location of the ward in which they live. As a result of redistricting, some wards may have changed. People can determine their voting location at myvote.wi.gov or by calling their municipal clerk.

Sheboygan Optimist Club marks 100 years with 100-coat drive

Sheboygan Optimist Club has found a unique way to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. Club members are purchasing 100 children’s winter coats to be donated to local agencies that work with families in need.

Club President Scott Stangel said in a news release: “Our club’s mission has always been to serve the youth in our community. We can fill a basic need by providing a new coat to keep 100 kids warm during our Wisconsin winters!”

Sheboygan Optimist Club members Roger Beaumont (from left), Laurel Schirmer, Jim Kaufman, Scott Stangel Dennis Morrell unpack recently purchased coats for its 100th anniversary 100-coat drive for local youth.

Members and spouses began their quest to meet their goal by scouring major retailers’ websites looking for quality kids jackets at clearance sale prices. To date, they have nearly met their 100-jacket goal.

For information about how to contribute or get involved in the club, visit sheboyganoptimists.com or email OptimistClubofSheboygan@gmail.com.

Plymouth High School staging ‘Mary Poppins’ March 7-10

“Mary Poppins” will fly onto the stage March 7-10 for Plymouth High School’s annual musical. Shows will be in the auditorium at the school, 125 S. Highland Ave., at 7 p.m. March 7-9 and 2 p.m. March 10.

Reserved tickets are $10 and are available between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the high school office (enter Door 1G) or at the door of the performance.

A Plymouth High School student practices flying on stage in preparation for the annual musical, which will be 'Mary Poppins.'

Nearly 100 students and nine staff are involved in the production, which is double cast to allow more students to be on stage.

The high school’s Technical Education department is also building specialty set pieces and PHS art students are helping with set painting.

For more information, go to plymouth.k12.wi.us or call 920-893-6911.

Maywood's spring OWLS programs start March 1

The schedule is set for the spring OWLS (Older, Wiser, Livelier Scholars) program at Maywood Environmental Park and other nearby nature areas. Each program begins at 10 a.m.

The spring schedule kicks off March 1 with Maple Sugaring at Maywood. The session will give participants the chance to learn the maple sugaring process from start to finish.

Here’s a look at the rest of the spring lineup:

March 8 — Visit Onion River Restoration site for a walking tour of this Class 1 trout stream and habitat restoration success story.

March 22 — Learn about the Ojibwe language and history, including greetings, animal names and traditional Ojibwe stories. This session will be in the Maywood Ecology Center.

April 5 — Experience the magic of Kamrath Creek Forest and Fen State Natural Area in the springtime.

April 12 — Practice basic birding skills at Maywood as the group records species spotted at the park.

April 19 — Visit the 60-acre Camp Riversite location to view spring flowers.

April 26 — Commemorate Arbor Day with tree planting at Maywood.

May 3 — Visit Kohler-Andrae State Park, where long-time Friends of Kohler-Andrae President Jim Mohr shares the history of the park.

May 10 — Join in identifying spring wildflowers throughout Maywood.

May 17 — Visit Indian Mound Park, where Maywood Board member Eleanor Jung and Lulu Lubbers share the history of the effigy mound builders and the park, followed by a walking tour of the sacred site.

May 31 — Visit the Bur Oak land conservancy and explore the 35-acre property.

The OWLS program is open to all adults interested in learning more about the natural world. Programs last about two hours and include indoor instruction, hands-on activities and nature walks. Participants are advised to plan for time indoors and outdoors and to take weather-appropriate clothing to each session.

OWLS is free for Maywood members and $5 per session for the general public. For more details, visit GoMaywood.org, call 920-459-3906 or email maywood@sheboyganwi.gov.

